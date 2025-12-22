Forestry Commission CEO Warns Against Drink Driving This Christmas

As Ghana enters the warmth and reflection of the Christmas season, Dr. Hugh Clement Adokwei Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Forestry Commission, has issued a heartfelt message of hope, responsibility, and spiritual grounding to staff of the Commission and to citizens across the country.

In an exclusive seasonal engagement with Nii Okpoti Odamtten & Muhammad Faisal Mustaph, Dr. Brown blended goodwill with caution, faith with public responsibility, and celebration with national consciousness calling on Ghanaians to mark the festivities with discipline, gratitude, and renewed moral focus.

Christmas, Dr. Brown noted, is not merely a festive pause but a moment of national reflection an opportunity for unity across professions, communities, and beliefs.

“Christmas is a reminder that, beyond our titles and institutions, we are one people called to love, to protect life, and to look out for one another,” he said.

He extended warm Christmas wishes to staff of the Forestry Commission across the country, acknowledging their dedication to protecting Ghana’s natural heritage while serving in often challenging conditions.

“I wish every member of the Ghana Forestry Commission, from the field officer to management, a Merry Christmas and a prosperous, peaceful, and fulfilling New Year 2026,” Dr. Brown stated.

While encouraging citizens to enjoy the season, Dr. Brown delivered a firm but compassionate reminder about personal responsibility particularly during a period often marked by road accidents and avoidable tragedies.

“Let us watch what we eat, watch what we drink, and above all, let us not drink and drive,” he cautioned.

“No celebration is worth a life lost, and no joy should end in regret.”

He emphasized that the true spirit of Christmas is reflected not in excess, but in care for human life and respect for the law.

At the heart of Dr. Brown’s message was a clear spiritual anchor. He urged Christians and all people of faith to allow the season’s meaning to guide their actions beyond December.

“In this festive season and beyond, let Jesus Christ be our ultimate focus,” he said.

“When Christ is at the center of our lives, our choices become wiser, our hearts softer, and our nation stronger.”

According to him, moral leadership both personal and institutional remains essential for national development.

As the year draws to a close, Dr. Brown expressed optimism for the year ahead, calling on Ghanaians to enter 2026 with renewed discipline, unity, and purpose.

“May the New Year bring peace to our homes, safety to our roads, integrity to our work, and prosperity to our nation,” he said.

“Together, guided by faith and responsibility, we can build a better Ghana.”

Story By: Nii Okpoti Odamtten & Muhammed Faisal Mustapha.