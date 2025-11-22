Foresters Demand Stricter Mining Laws for Forest Reserves

The Ghana Institute of Foresters (GIF) has called for new legislation that restricts mining operations to designated production forests while providing absolute protection for watersheds and biodiversity hotspots.

The professional body issued the recommendation following government’s decision to revoke Legislative Instrument (LI) 2462 and its amendment, LI 2501, both of which permitted mining in forest reserves under certain conditions. The call came through a communiqué released after the Institute’s 28th Annual General Meeting held at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology on November 6.

About 150 members attended the meeting, chaired by Professor Kyereh Boateng of the Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources. The gathering focused on mining challenges and forest restoration strategies under the theme “Foresters at the Forefront of Change.”

Participants praised government for initiating new legislation to replace existing regulations but emphasized that a more rigorous framework was urgently needed. GIF argued that current degradation of critical ecosystems demands explicit prohibitions rather than discretionary provisions.

The Institute recommended that any replacement law must ban all surface and alluvial mining in forest reserves, citing extensive destruction these operations have caused to forest cover and water bodies. According to the communiqué, only deep cast mining operations should be considered, and strictly within designated production reserves where regulation proves easier.

GIF proposed that forest areas serving as watersheds, hosting rare species, or providing vital ecological services should be completely excluded from mining activities regardless of economic considerations.

Data presented at the Annual General Meeting showed accelerating forest decline between 2015 and 2024, with closed forests shrinking significantly while open forests expanded. Fifty protected areas including 49 forest reserves and Bui National Park have already been impacted by mining operations.

Armed miners had overtaken nine forest reserves as of early 2025, with five remaining under their control by October. Severely affected reserves include Apamprama, Oda River, Offin Shelterbelt, Tano Anwia and Tano Nimri.

The communiqué highlighted dangers faced by forestry officials, some of whom have been killed or seriously injured while confronting illegal mining groups. GIF described these staff as unsung heroes operating under life threatening conditions.

While applauding government for revoking approximately 300 small scale mining licences and pursuing legal reforms, GIF argued that certain policies continue hampering the fight against illegal mining. The Institute specifically cited President John Dramani Mahama’s February 2025 directive against burning excavators in forest reserves.

GIF National President Dr Abukari Nantogmah Attah stated during the meeting that the ban has proven counterproductive since confiscated machines often return to illegal operations. He explained that illegal miners frequently dismantle equipment and flee, making transportation of bulky machinery nearly impossible.

The Institute called for reinstatement of on site destruction of excavators and other machinery used for illegal mining, insisting that forest sector laws already permit this practice and that it remains the most effective deterrent.

Out of 1,190 illegal miners arrested between 2023 and October 2025, only 35 have been successfully prosecuted, according to data presented at the meeting. The low prosecution rate has undermined deterrence efforts, GIF warned.

The Institute identified greed, political interference, foreign involvement, weak enforcement, and corruption as persistent drivers of illegal mining across Ghana’s protected areas.

GIF condemned the recent attack on the National Anti Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat at Hwidiem on November 1, which led to the escape of arrested miners and release of impounded vehicles. The incident involved a mob of approximately 600 people who besieged Hwidiem Police Station, vandalized property, and threatened to set the facility ablaze.

The Institute commended security agencies for their swift response and reaffirmed support for converting the Forestry Commission into a paramilitary institution capable of confronting heavily armed mining groups.

The Annual General Meeting also called for expanded forest restoration efforts and intensified public education on illegal mining’s dangers. GIF urged the National Commission for Civic Education to prioritize nationwide awareness campaigns treating galamsey sensitization as a national emergency.

LI 2462 was introduced in 2022 to enforce environmental management principles in mining operations within forest reserves but drew widespread criticism for granting excessive discretionary powers to the President. Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah formally laid the revocation instrument before Parliament on October 31.

The proposed replacement law, according to GIF, must establish clear parameters that balance economic interests with environmental protection while ensuring that mining activities do not compromise Ghana’s ecological heritage or water security.

The Institute emphasized its commitment to working with all relevant stakeholders to achieve sustainable mining practices while protecting Ghana’s remaining forest resources from further degradation.