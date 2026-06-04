Forest Hold Firm as City Target Elliot Anderson

Nottingham Forest rejected Manchester City’s opening bid for midfielder Elliot Anderson this week, demanding between £80 million and £100 million before any formal negotiations can begin.

The 23-year-old produced one of the Premier League’s most consistent individual seasons in 2025/26, starting 37 of 38 top-flight matches. That form earned him a call-up to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the 2026 World Cup in North America, which kicks off on June 11.

City are reshaping their squad under incoming manager Enzo Maresca, who takes over following Pep Guardiola’s exit after a decade at the Etihad Stadium. The club has identified Anderson as a midfield priority, viewing him as a dynamic, technically capable player suited to the demands of the Maresca era.

Forest, however, are holding the stronger hand. Anderson’s contract runs through 2029, leaving the club under no pressure to negotiate, and their position is firm: no sale unless the full asking price is met. The stance reflects a broader club strategy to resist approaches from wealthier rivals on anything less than their own terms.

Tuchel made clear how central Anderson has become to England’s plans, calling him “a key player for us at the moment.”

Manchester United are also in the picture, though reports suggest City hold an edge given the relative stability now taking shape at the Etihad. For Forest, the calculation is deliberate. With the World Cup imminent and Anderson about to perform on the sport’s biggest stage, his market value is only heading in one direction. Any club serious about signing him will need to match the moment.