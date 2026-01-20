Foreign National Arrested in Major Bengaluru Drug Bust

Police in Bengaluru have arrested a foreign national and seized drugs worth Rs 5.15 crore in a major operation targeting international narcotics trafficking in the southern Indian city.

Ernest Onyekachi Ugah, 45, was arrested Monday night by the Anti Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) while allegedly peddling narcotics from a rented house in the Munnekolalu area. Officers recovered 2.5 kilograms of MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine) and 300 ecstasy pills from his possession during the operation under Marathahalli police station limits.

This marks the third arrest for Ugah under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He had previously been booked at the Hennur and Kadugodi police stations, both in Bengaluru, and had only recently been released from jail when officers began monitoring his movements again.

Ugah initially came to India approximately five years ago seeking medical treatment but remained in the country after his visa expired. Rather than returning home, he allegedly became involved in criminal activities, particularly drug trafficking operations in the technology hub of Bengaluru.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and investigators are working to trace the contraband’s source, identify supply chain networks, and uncover other individuals involved in the trafficking operation. The probe aims to map both backward linkages to suppliers and forward connections to distribution networks.

The arrest highlights ongoing challenges in combating drug trafficking in Bengaluru, a city that has witnessed several major narcotics busts in recent months. In December 2024, police arrested a Nigerian national with 12 kilograms of MDMA valued at Rs 24 crore in what authorities described as Karnataka’s largest ever drug seizure. In November 2025, another operation yielded 11.64 kilograms of MDMA crystals, over 1,000 ecstasy pills, and raw materials worth Rs 23.74 crore.

Police officers involved in the current investigation have emphasized the need for expedited judicial proceedings in cases involving repeat offenders and foreign nationals. They argue that delays in the court system allow accused persons to secure bail and resume criminal activities, undermining law enforcement efforts.

According to Indian law, repeat offenses under the NDPS Act attract enhanced punishment of up to one and a half times the maximum sentence for the original offense. For commercial quantities of drugs, the Act prescribes a minimum penalty of ten years rigorous imprisonment, which may extend to twenty years, along with substantial fines ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

Officers suggested that fast track trials could enable authorities to deport foreign nationals involved in drug trafficking more quickly. Current procedures often result in extended legal battles during which accused individuals remain in India on bail, potentially continuing illegal operations.

The police officer handling the case noted that in the absence of accelerated judicial processes, accused persons repeatedly obtain bail and continue committing the same offenses. Investigators have called for more stringent bail conditions specifically for drug cases, particularly those involving repeat offenders who pose ongoing threats to public safety.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara recently warned that Bengaluru must not become a hub for cybercrime and drug trafficking, expressing concern that despite continuous operations, the narcotics trade continues unabated. The state government has established separate divisions for cybercrime and drug control, making Karnataka the first Indian state to create such specialized enforcement units.

The NDPS Act, enacted in 1985, represents India’s primary legislation for controlling narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. The law follows a graded punishment system based on the quantity involved, distinguishing between small quantities, intermediate amounts, and commercial quantities. The Act also provides procedural safeguards, including the right for any person being searched to be searched before a gazetted officer or magistrate.

Investigation into the current case continues as authorities work to dismantle the broader trafficking network and prevent future drug related crimes in Bengaluru.