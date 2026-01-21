Foreign Minister and Venture Capital Trust Fund Explore Strategic Economic Partnership

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP) held a high-level meeting with the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Venture Capital Trust Fund (VCTF), Michael Abbey Esq., on Friday, January 16, 2026, to discuss a new strategic partnership aimed at accelerating Ghana’s economic growth. The discussions centered on aligning the Trust Fund’s specialized SME support with the Ministry’s ongoing economic diplomacy agenda.

During the briefing, Minister Ablakwa noted the importance of streamlining the nation’s various investment funds, suggesting a need for closer collaboration and potential consolidation to ensure maximum impact for Ghanaian businesses.

The VCTF leadership highlighted a two-decade track record of supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across critical sectors such as agribusiness, technology, and education. Mr. Abbey explained that the Fund’s role extends beyond mere financing to include capacity building, tax compliance monitoring, and job creation tracking.

He further revealed that the VCTF is actively working to align its operations with President Mahama’s 24-Hour Economy policy through the creation of the “Edwumawura Fund.” This new initiative is designed to support businesses operating around the clock, while also prioritizing sustainability by backing companies that adhere to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The engagement underscored the government’s determination to mobilize domestic capital and foster international partnerships that provide tangible benefits to the local private sector.

Both the Minister and the VCTF head expressed a firm commitment to building a more resilient financing environment that empowers entrepreneurs and attracts investment. As the meeting concluded, both parties pledged to formalize their cooperation to strengthen the venture capital ecosystem, which they identified as a cornerstone for sustainable job creation and long-term national development.

Ruth Abla ADJORLOLO