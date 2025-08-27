Foreign Control of Key Sectors Threatens Ghana’s Economic Independence

Ghana’s major industries have slipped into foreign hands, leaving local businesses scrambling for survival as policymakers consider further liberalization that could accelerate the trend.

The Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations warns that banking, telecommunications, insurance, oil and gas, and mining sectors now operate under predominantly foreign ownership, raising questions about the country’s economic sovereignty.

“We are being overtaken by foreigners. We don’t own this economy at all,” said GUTA President Joseph Obeng. “Banking is gone. Communication is gone. Trading is gone. Insurance is gone. Oil and gas is gone. Even mining is gone to the foreigners. What is left?”

His concerns emerge as government considers scrapping minimum capital requirements for foreign investors under proposed amendments to the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act. Officials argue the changes would attract more international capital to boost economic growth.

GUTA fears the policy could eliminate remaining domestic ownership while crushing local industries already struggling against better-funded foreign competitors. The association points to global trends toward protectionism as justification for safeguarding indigenous businesses.

“There is everything necessary for us to protect domestic industries,” Obeng argued. “Even in the continental free trade area, we can give about 10 percent protection to member countries. The trade war in America, the tariffs and all that, are geared towards protectionism.”

The printing industry exemplifies GUTA’s concerns about unchecked foreign competition. Once a thriving sector that provided opportunities for local entrepreneurs, it has largely collapsed under pressure from cheaper Chinese imports and better-capitalized foreign firms.

“When I was growing up, the printing press industry was booming. Anyone with capacity and know-how could set up business,” Obeng recalled. “Now where is it? It has collapsed because the Chinese have taken it all.”

Local businesses face structural disadvantages that go beyond simple market competition. Foreign companies often access capital at rates below 10 percent while Ghanaian entrepreneurs pay 20 to 25 percent interest on loans. This cost differential makes fair competition nearly impossible.

The absence of robust competition laws compounds the problem, according to GUTA. Without regulatory frameworks to ensure level playing fields, larger foreign companies can use superior resources to dominate markets and squeeze out local competitors.

Economists like Dr. John Kwakye have previously argued for protecting certain strategic sectors from complete foreign control. They contend that losing domestic ownership in critical industries undermines long-term economic independence and policy flexibility.

The debate reflects broader tensions between economic openness and national development priorities. While foreign investment brings capital, technology and expertise, excessive dependence on external ownership can limit policy options and profit retention.

Countries across Africa grapple with similar challenges as they balance attracting investment with building local industrial capacity. Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa have implemented various protective measures while maintaining overall investment-friendly policies.

For Ghana, the stakes involve more than immediate business competition. GUTA argues that losing control over key economic sectors threatens the nation’s ability to shape its development trajectory and ensure benefits reach ordinary citizens.

The association calls for strategic policies that welcome foreign investment while preserving space for domestic enterprise. This might include sector-specific requirements, local content provisions, or partnerships that transfer skills and technology.

Government officials have yet to respond comprehensively to these concerns as they weigh economic liberalization against industrial development goals. The outcome could determine whether Ghana builds a balanced economy or becomes primarily a market for foreign-controlled businesses.