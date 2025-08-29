Ford South Africa cuts 470 jobs as auto industry struggles

Ford Motor’s South African operations will eliminate more than 470 positions across its manufacturing facilities as the company adjusts to weakening market conditions.

The American automaker has notified unions of its plans to cut 391 operator roles at the Silverton car assembly plant in Pretoria, 73 positions at the Struandale engine facility in Gqeberha, and 10 administrative jobs. The South African Solidarity union confirmed receiving official notice of the layoffs on Thursday.

Ford described the reductions as necessary adjustments to optimize production and respond to changing market demands. The company said the changes affect manufacturing operations at both plants but provided few additional details about the timeline or specific reasons behind the cuts.

Union officials warned the layoffs signal broader troubles for South Africa’s automotive sector. Willie Venter, deputy general secretary of Solidarity, blamed economic pressures, international uncertainties, and government policies for making the industry less competitive.

“When an automotive giant like Ford takes such drastic steps, it is a warning to the entire industry,” Venter said. He predicted more job losses unless conditions improve rapidly through government intervention and economic reform.

The automotive industry directly employs 115,000 people in South Africa, with component manufacturing accounting for over 80,000 positions. The sector has faced mounting challenges from low domestic sales, increased imports, and insufficient local content requirements.

Trade Minister Ebrahim Patel revealed earlier this month that 12 companies have closed and more than 4,000 jobs have been lost in the motor and parts industry over the past two years. Major manufacturers including Toyota, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz have submitted policy recommendations to support the struggling sector.