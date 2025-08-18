Football Chief Slams Kotoko Over GFA Vote Boycott

Veteran club president Alhaji Karim Grusah has launched a scathing attack on Asante Kotoko, branding their decision to abstain from last week’s Ghana Football Association Congress vote as “shameful and cowardly.”

The King Faisal boss reacted furiously after Kotoko declined to participate in key statutory amendments, including extending the GFA presidency term limits.

“Kotoko is not a serious club at all,” Grusah fumed during an interview with Akoma FM. “A big club like Kotoko cannot fail to cast its vote in a major decision defining Ghana football’s future.” His criticism highlighted the club’s perceived lack of leadership at a pivotal moment for the sport’s governance.

The Porcupine Warriors’ abstention has divided Ghana’s football community. Some fans defend the move, while others echo Grusah’s concern over indecisiveness. Adding to the controversy, Grusah pointedly noted Kotoko’s ongoing failure to confirm a home venue for their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup campaign. “Meanwhile, their venue is still unknown,” he stressed. “They need to start taking things seriously.”

The GFA Congress amendments passed despite Kotoko’s non-participation. Yet the fallout continues, raising questions about accountability among Ghana’s elite clubs. Where was that decisive spirit Kotoko shows on the pitch, critics ask, when the rulebook was being rewritten?