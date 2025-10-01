Food, Transport Drive Ghana’s Inflation to Four-Year Low

Ghana’s inflation rate dropped to 9.4% in September 2025, the lowest level in four years, but the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) is warning that the improvement masks persistent structural pressures that could quickly reverse gains if food supply chains and transport networks don’t improve.

The September figure represents a sharp decline from August’s 11.5% and marks the ninth consecutive monthly drop—a trend that’s encouraged policymakers but hasn’t eliminated vulnerability to the two sectors that most directly affect household budgets: food and transportation.

Food inflation fell significantly but remained elevated. While the GSS hasn’t released the exact September food inflation figure yet, the trend from previous months shows staple items—cereals, vegetables, and fish—continuing to drive price increases even as overall food costs moderate. These items account for substantial portions of household spending, particularly among lower-income Ghanaians who dedicate over half their budgets to feeding families.

Transport costs emerged as another critical factor. The GSS noted that fuel-related expenses and logistics challenges pushed up month-on-month costs, creating ripple effects across the economy. “Transport is a critical channel through which inflation spreads, as higher distribution costs feed directly into market prices,” the statistical service explained in its analysis.

What makes transport particularly problematic is its multiplier effect. Higher fuel prices don’t just affect drivers—they increase costs for every product that needs to move from farm to market, from warehouse to retailer, from port to inland destination. For Ghana’s import-dependent economy, this creates compounding pressures that show up weeks later in consumer prices.

Regional disparities tell another story about why national averages can be misleading. In August, the Upper West Region recorded 21.8% inflation while Bono East registered just 6.1% a gap so wide it suggests fundamentally different economic realities within the same country. The GSS attributes these variations to differences in local supply chains, storage capacity, and market access.

For households in the Upper West, double-digit inflation means their purchasing power is eroding three times faster than residents of Bono East. These aren’t minor statistical quirks—they reflect infrastructure deficits, geographic isolation, and market inefficiencies that national policy struggles to address uniformly.

Non-food inflation also declined, though less dramatically. The services component contributed modestly at 4.8%, but the GSS cautioned that utilities and health services could reignite price pressures if supply bottlenecks emerge. It’s a reminder that Ghana’s inflation trajectory remains fragile, dependent on factors from stable electricity supply to efficient health service delivery.

The broader context matters. Ghana is emerging from its most severe economic crisis in decades, with inflation having reached 23.8% in December 2024. The drop to single digits represents genuine progress, but it’s progress from crisis levels—not evidence of underlying economic strength.

The GSS stressed that inflation’s sensitivity to food and transport shocks means coordinated policy responses are essential. It called for improvements in agricultural storage facilities to reduce post-harvest losses that drive up prices, strengthened distribution networks to lower logistics costs, and enhanced transport infrastructure to improve market connectivity.

“The slowdown in inflation is encouraging, but the structure of price drivers shows that households remain vulnerable to food and transport costs. Addressing these core pressures is key to sustaining the gains,” the statistical service noted.

Translation: September’s 9.4% looks impressive on paper, but without fixing the structural issues around how food gets stored and distributed, and how transport costs feed into everything else, Ghana could easily slide back toward double digits if harvests disappoint or fuel prices spike.

For ordinary Ghanaians, the inflation figure matters less than whether they can afford the same basket of goods next month. Food and transport costs determine that reality more than any other factors. The GSS data confirms what households already know: prices at the market and transport fares to get there remain the biggest threats to their budgets, regardless of what the national average suggests.

Whether policymakers respond with the agricultural storage investments, distribution network improvements, and transport infrastructure upgrades the GSS recommends will determine if September’s milestone becomes a turning point or just a temporary reprieve before pressures reassert themselves.