Food Staples Continue Driving Inflation Despite Overall Decline

Ghana’s inflation fell to 8.0 percent in October 2025, marking a four-year low, yet food items remain the dominant contributors to price pressures affecting households across the country.

Smoked herrings, yam, ginger, beef, cooked rice, and river fish have consistently ranked among the top inflation drivers throughout 2025, according to data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS). These staples form the core of Ghana’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket, reflecting their importance in average household spending.

The price of smoked herrings surged by over 400 percent between 2018 and 2024, rising from approximately 25 cedis per kilogram to over 100 cedis per kilogram. This dramatic increase stems from changing consumer preferences and rising demand placing upward pressure on prices.

Cinema and cultural services, electricity, resold tap water, accommodation, and charcoal all featured among top drivers during recent months, demonstrating how rising costs extend beyond food markets into utilities, housing, and entertainment sectors. The diverse range of contributors shows inflation affects multiple aspects of daily life.

Food inflation fell to 9.5 percent in October from 11.0 percent in September, while non-food inflation declined to 6.9 percent from 8.2 percent over the same period. Despite these improvements, food prices continue contributing more than half of overall inflation weight.

Locally produced goods dominated the top contributors to inflation, with only vegetable oil and rice representing imported items among the top 20 price drivers in recent monthly reports. Year-on-year inflation for domestically produced goods stood at 12.9 percent, markedly higher than the 10 percent rate for imported items during mid-2025.

The GSS data reveals that food and non-alcoholic beverages continue dominating the inflation profile, contributing more than four percentage points to the overall eight percent headline rate. This concentration shows that stabilizing food markets remains essential for sustaining the downward inflation trend.

Government Statistician Alhassan Iddrisu told a press conference that food prices were driving the overall decline in inflation. He emphasized that Ghana’s disinflation process is firmly underway, with price stability returning as key drivers that once fueled double-digit inflation now lose momentum.

Seasonal supply patterns significantly affect prices for staples like plantain, yam, and tomatoes. Data showed consistent price drops for yam between August and September each year, reflecting harvest season dynamics. However, without adequate storage facilities or buffer stocks, prices rise steeply during off-seasons, fueling inflation pressures.

Exchange rate fluctuations and interest rates play indirect roles in shaping inflation trends. Ghana’s reliance on imports means currency depreciation directly affects the cost of goods, while high interest rates increase production costs, further driving inflation across sectors.

Transport costs also contribute to food price volatility. Higher fuel prices and poor road infrastructure raise distribution expenses, particularly for perishable items moving from rural producing areas to urban markets. These logistical challenges add layers of cost between farmers and consumers.

Regional disparities persist, with North East recording the highest inflation rate at 17.3 percent and Bono East posting the lowest at 1.1 percent in October. These variations reflect differences in local production capacity, market access, and transportation infrastructure across Ghana’s sixteen regions.

Addressing inflation requires a multi-sectoral approach involving stakeholders across agriculture, transportation, and trade, according to GSS officials. By improving infrastructure, establishing buffer stocks, and enhancing domestic food production, Ghana can mitigate seasonal price fluctuations and stabilize inflation.

The October data confirms that despite headline inflation reaching the Bank of Ghana’s target band of eight percent plus or minus two percentage points, structural challenges remain. Food supply chains need strengthening to ensure sustained price stability beyond short-term monetary and fiscal interventions.

The Government Statistician said for the first time this year, month-on-month inflation was negative at minus 0.4 percent, meaning the overall price level of goods and services actually declined between September and October. This deflation signals improving supply conditions but requires careful monitoring to ensure sustainability.

Fiscal and monetary policies must focus on improving agricultural supply chains and reducing distribution bottlenecks to maintain the gains achieved over ten consecutive months of declining inflation. Without addressing these fundamental issues, Ghana risks renewed price pressures threatening macroeconomic stability.