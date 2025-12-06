Food safety concerns emerge as Accra’s festive shopping season peaks

Accra’s markets and supermarkets are filling with chocolates, soft drinks and holiday hampers as December spending accelerates, but global concerns over food safety are casting a shadow on the festive rush. A case in Bangladesh where authorities accused Nestlé of selling substandard products has triggered fresh scrutiny of packaged foods when consumption typically spikes.

Kamrul Hasan, a food inspector at Dhaka South City Corporation, said the company has been selling substandard products, putting public health at risk, after a court issued arrest warrants for senior Nestlé executives. The company denies wrongdoing, but the episode highlights how even established brands can face legal and regulatory pressure when quality is questioned.

The warning comes amid growing global alarm over rising obesity rates, with researchers increasingly linking ultra processed foods and products high in sugar, salt and additives to chronic illnesses. While regulators in several countries are tightening oversight, Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority has not yet issued formal statements on the quality of imported or locally sold packaged foods.

The silence has left consumers to exercise greater caution as holiday demand peaks. Manufacturers and importers are facing a shifting environment in which brand recognition offers less protection against scrutiny. Quality lapses can lead to fines, lawsuits and reputational damage, and in some cases criminal liability.

Responding to the Bangladesh accusations, Debabrata Roy Chowdhury, Company Secretary of Nestlé Bangladesh, said the company strongly disagrees with allegations made regarding KITKAT’s quality. As an imported product, Nestlé prioritizes maintaining product quality during the import process, ensuring items are only marketed after thorough testing.

Analysts say companies that underestimate rising consumer preference for healthier, clearly labelled products risk losing market share. With regulators becoming more assertive globally, the cost of selling substandard or unhealthy products now extends beyond immediate revenue to long term brand value.

For shoppers, the Christmas season has become a moment for greater vigilance. Consumers are being urged to read labels carefully, choose minimally processed items and favour brands that provide transparent information on ingredients. In markets where oversight lags international standards, purchasing decisions have become an informal but powerful mechanism for encouraging higher quality products.

The festive season typically drives a surge in food and beverage sales across Ghana, with supermarkets and traditional markets experiencing increased traffic. Imported packaged goods, confectionery and beverages feature prominently in holiday shopping baskets as families prepare for Christmas celebrations and gatherings.

Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority maintains oversight of food products sold in the country, including imported items. However, the agency has not publicly addressed concerns raised by international food safety incidents or issued specific guidance for consumers during the holiday shopping period.

Consumer advocacy groups have long called for stronger enforcement of food safety standards and clearer labelling requirements. The absence of regular public communication from regulatory authorities about product quality testing and enforcement actions leaves shoppers with limited official guidance when making purchasing decisions.

International food safety incidents often prompt questions about whether similar quality issues affect products sold in other markets. The Bangladesh case involves products that may be distributed across multiple countries, raising concerns about consistency of quality standards within multinational food companies.

The Christmas shopping period represents a critical revenue window for food manufacturers and retailers. Companies depend on strong holiday sales to meet annual targets, making this period particularly sensitive for brand reputation and consumer trust issues.

As the festive season progresses, both producers and consumers face higher stakes. Businesses are under pressure to demonstrate safety and transparency, while shoppers wield increased influence through their spending choices. The convergence of global food safety concerns with peak consumption season creates heightened attention on product quality and regulatory oversight.