Food Rumours Sweep Social Media, Hurting Accra Street Vendors

A wave of unverified social media posts alleging contamination of popular street foods is causing measurable economic damage to roadside vendors across Accra and other parts of Ghana, even as no official body has confirmed any of the claims circulating online.

The rumours began with posts claiming that some yam vendors were adding unidentified substances during frying. Similar allegations quickly followed against plantain chip sellers, with posts asserting that rubber was being mixed into frying oil to extend shelf life and improve the visual appearance of the product. A third set of claims alleged that insecticides were being sprayed onto certain meat products sold at street stalls. None of the allegations have been verified by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), the Ghana Health Service (GHS), or any other regulatory body.

Despite the absence of official confirmation, consumer confidence has dropped sharply. Many regular customers say they are now avoiding their usual roadside purchases out of caution. In Madina, one plantain chip vendor said her daily sales had declined significantly within days of the posts going viral, adding that she did not know where the rumours originated. Yam sellers across the city have reported similar drops, with many expressing frustration that unsubstantiated online claims are destroying businesses built over years.

The situation is unfolding as the FDA is already in the middle of its most aggressive enforcement period in recent memory. The Authority shut down 16 food service establishments in Accra earlier this year in its first major crackdown under a February 2026 directive requiring all food businesses to hold valid Food Hygiene Permits or face immediate closure. That directive applies across restaurants, chop bars, snack bars, food vans, bakeries, and online food vendors.

In February, the FDA also moved quickly to debunk a viral video claiming to show beans being preserved with cement, clarifying that the footage was not Ghanaian in origin and that no such practice is used or permitted in Ghana. The speed of that response was widely praised, and consumer groups are now calling on the FDA to respond with similar urgency to the current wave of claims targeting street food vendors.

The concern among traders goes beyond individual livelihoods. Street food vending is a structural pillar of Ghana’s urban informal economy, providing income for tens of thousands of people while sustaining demand for plantains, yams, and other produce from smallholder farmers across the country. A sustained drop in consumer confidence ripples upstream through that entire value chain.

Regulatory experts have consistently identified the need for stronger collaboration between the FDA, Environmental Health Management and Sanitation Units, and district assemblies to improve routine monitoring of street food vendors, alongside training programmes and clearer safety guidelines to help vendors adopt better food handling practices.

For now, vendors are waiting. Without a clear official statement separating verified fact from online rumour, traders fear that Ghana’s street food culture and the livelihoods it sustains face lasting reputational damage from claims that may have no basis in reality.