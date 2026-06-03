Food Prices Push Ghana Inflation to 3.7%

Ghana’s inflation rate climbed to 3.7% in May from 3.4% in April, a second straight monthly rise driven mainly by rising food prices, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) said Wednesday.

The figure remains far below the 18.4% recorded in May 2025, but the back to back increases signal that price pressures have not fully eased. On a monthly basis, prices rose 1.1% between April and May. Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu stressed that a lower rate means prices are rising more slowly, not falling.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached 270.2 in May, up from 260.5 a year earlier.

Food leads the increase

Food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation jumped to 3.3% year on year from 2.2% in April, with monthly food prices climbing 2%. The category carries about 43% of the inflation basket, so its swings hit household budgets hardest.

Inflation outside the food segment eased slightly to 4.1% from 4.2%, pointing to steadier conditions elsewhere.

Local goods dominate

Domestically produced items recorded 5% inflation, against just 0.9% for imports. Because local goods fill more than two-thirds of the basket, they accounted for roughly 92% of the overall rate. Dr. Iddrisu called the result “overwhelmingly a homegrown story.”

Services inflation stayed elevated at 9.9%, far ahead of goods at 1.4%, reflecting faster price growth in housing, education, transport, and hospitality.

Tomatoes and charcoal bite

Fresh tomato prices surged 35.8% year on year and 38.8% over the month, following supply disruptions tied to regional instability in Burkina Faso. Charcoal, rent, secondary school fees, and green plantain ranked among the top contributors.

Fuel costs offered some relief. Petrol and diesel prices moderated in May after earlier spikes, and transport fares stayed below last year’s levels.

Sharp regional gaps

The North East Region posted the highest rate at 10.1%, nearly triple the national average, while the Savannah Region recorded deflation of 3%. Greater Accra and Ashanti drove the largest share of national inflation due to their population and consumption weight.

The GSS urged stronger investment in food storage, irrigation, and transport to curb volatility, while pointing to food supply shocks as the main near-term risk to the disinflation trend.