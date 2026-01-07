Food Inflation Drives Ghana Disinflation as December Rate Falls

Ghana’s steady disinflation in December 2025 was driven largely by a sharp slowdown in food prices, reinforcing easing cost of living pressures for households, according to data released Wednesday by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

Food inflation fell to 4.9 percent year on year in December, down from 6.6 percent in November and 27.8 percent in December 2024, representing a 22.9 percentage point decline within a year. Food accounts for about 43 percent of household expenditure, making its slowdown a major contributor to the broader decline in inflation.

This matters because food accounts for about 43 percent of household spending. Lower food inflation directly eases pressure on household budgets, Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu said while presenting the figures in Accra.

Despite the sharp annual decline, food prices rose by 1.1 percent month on month, reflecting short term fluctuations linked largely to seasonal factors. Iddrisu noted that while such movements persist, they now occur within a clear downward trend.

The moderation in food prices helped pull headline inflation down to 5.4 percent year on year, marking the 12th consecutive month of disinflation and the lowest inflation rate since the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was rebased in 2021. Inflation fell from 6.3 percent in November 2025 and 23.8 percent in December 2024, a decline of 18.4 percentage points over the year.

On a month to month basis, overall inflation stood at 0.9 percent in December, indicating a modest rise in prices between November and December.

Beyond food, price pressures also eased across other major components of the CPI basket. Non food inflation declined to 5.8 percent in December from 6.1 percent in November and 20.3 percent a year earlier, translating into a 14.5 percentage point annual reduction. Month on month, non food prices rose by 0.6 percent, pointing to moderate residual pressure.

The data further showed a pronounced slowdown in goods inflation, which dropped to 5.8 percent in December from 7.3 percent in November and 23.1 percent in December 2024, a 17.3 percentage point fall over the year. Goods make up nearly three quarters of the CPI basket, amplifying the impact of their disinflation on headline inflation. Goods prices rose 0.8 percent month on month.

Services inflation, however, edged up slightly to 4.5 percent in December from 3.8 percent in November, reflecting a 0.9 percent month on month increase. Even so, services inflation remains well below its 15.4 percent level a year earlier, representing a 10.9 percentage point annual decline.

Disaggregated food data show that the slowdown was broad based across all major subclasses, led by vegetables, cereals, fish and meat products. While prices fluctuated month to month due to seasonal factors, most food groups recorded modest increases or outright declines by December.

Inflation for locally produced items slowed to 5.9 percent in December from 6.8 percent in November and 26.4 percent a year earlier, a 20.5 percentage point annual decline. Imported inflation also eased to 4.3 percent, down from 5.0 percent in November and 18.0 percent in December 2024, reflecting a 13.7 percentage point fall over the year.

Iddrisu said the figures point to broad based disinflation, with easing price pressures recorded across food, non food, goods, and both locally produced and imported items, signaling improving macroeconomic stability and a firm shift toward price stability.

The steady drop in inflation from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to 5.4 percent in December 2025 shows a sustained shift in prices that signals Ghana is firmly on the path to macroeconomic stability, Iddrisu stated. Inflation pressures have eased, food inflation is falling faster, and price stability is taking hold.

The West African cocoa, gold and crude oil exporter began implementing reforms in May 2023 after inflation soared to 54.1 percent in December 2022, amid ballooning public debts, a collapsing local currency and a weakened macroeconomic environment. The situation has improved as a result of reforms backed by a three billion dollar loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and austerity measures introduced by the government.

The sustained food inflation decline provides meaningful relief to households that have faced elevated food costs for more than two years. With food representing the single largest component of household spending, continued moderation in food prices directly improves living standards and purchasing power for millions of Ghanaians.

However, the month on month increase of 1.1 percent in food prices suggests that seasonal pressures and supply chain constraints continue to create short term volatility. Agricultural production cycles, transportation challenges and market inefficiencies mean that price stability at the annual level does not eliminate month to month fluctuations.

The GSS data confirms that Ghana’s disinflation has been comprehensive rather than driven by a single category. The synchronized decline across food, non food, goods, services, locally produced and imported items demonstrates improving fundamentals across the economy rather than isolated improvements in specific sectors.