Food Industry Warns Massive Tariff Hikes Threaten Economic Survival

The Food and Beverages Association of Ghana has condemned proposed electricity tariff increases, warning that the adjustments would devastate businesses and undermine the government’s 24-hour economy initiative. The industry group’s opposition comes as the Electricity Company of Ghana seeks approval for a 224% tariff increase over the 2025-2029 regulatory period.

FABAG’s statement, signed by Chairman Rev. John Awuni, described the proposed increases as a direct assault on households and national competitiveness. The association highlighted that food and beverage sector sales have declined 70% as businesses struggle with weak consumer demand and rising operational costs driven by currency depreciation.

The proposed tariff adjustments would impact critical production infrastructure for bakeries, beverage bottlers, sachet water producers, and cold storage operators. FABAG warned that higher electricity costs would eliminate profit margins for small and medium enterprises, potentially triggering factory downsizing, business closures, and mass unemployment across the sector.

According to industry analysis, utility cost increases would disproportionately affect low and middle-income households already balancing food and energy expenses. Rural communities and women-led businesses would face particular hardship from expanded energy poverty resulting from higher tariffs.

The association projected that electricity cost increases would trigger broader inflationary pressure across essential goods including bread, kenkey, beverages, and transportation services. Cold chain operators and small restaurants would transfer additional costs to consumers, while transport operators would adjust fares to accommodate higher depot and garage electricity bills.

FABAG expressed concern that higher production costs would undermine Ghana’s competitiveness within the African Continental Free Trade Area framework. The group warned that increased manufacturing expenses could encourage import substitution while undermining domestic industrial initiatives including One District, One Factory and agro-processing development.

ECG has justified the proposed increases by citing infrastructure investment needs and currency depreciation impacts. The utility company reported investing $408 million over three years while noting that the Ghana cedi has lost approximately 74% of its value since 2022, significantly reducing dollar-denominated revenue streams.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission previously approved a 2.45% electricity increase effective July 2025, following earlier adjustments throughout the year. However, the current 224% proposal represents a substantially larger adjustment that has drawn opposition from multiple industry groups and consumer advocates.

FABAG called for performance-linked reforms requiring utilities to reduce system losses and improve collection efficiency before implementing consumer burden increases. The association urged PURC to expand lifeline tariffs for vulnerable households while providing targeted support measures for food and beverage sector small businesses.

Industry representatives emphasized that tariff increases without accountability measures constitute punishment rather than legitimate reform, demanding transparency in cost breakdowns and phased implementation approaches that prioritize consumer protection alongside utility sustainability.