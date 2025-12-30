Food Industry Warns Labour Strike at Tema Port Threatens Supply Chains

The Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG) has warned that persistent delays in offloading and clearing bulk and bagged goods at Tema Port could disrupt food supply chains and increase costs for businesses and consumers. The association released a statement Monday, December 29, 2025, highlighting that prolonged delays are heightening operational pressures on importers and manufacturers with likely effects on pricing and supply of staple commodities including rice and sugar.

FABAG attributes the delays to a shortage of unskilled labour needed to offload cargo from ships following a strike triggered by unresolved compensation disputes with port management. Regular port workers who traditionally handle offloading have been absent for some time, creating mounting pressures on businesses relying on timely cargo clearance for maintaining inventory levels and meeting market demand.

While temporary workers have been engaged to ease the pressure, the association maintains that the arrangement falls well short of operational requirements. These substitute workers can currently offload only about 200 metric tonnes per day, far below the usual operational level of a minimum 2,000 metric tonnes daily. FABAG described the gap as unsustainable for normal port operations, representing just 10 percent of standard capacity.

The dramatically reduced offloading capacity has resulted in prolonged clearance times and rising demurrage charges, significantly increasing operational costs for importers. Demurrage fees accumulate when goods remain at the port beyond permitted free time, penalizing businesses for delays outside their control. FABAG cautioned that if the delays persist, businesses may be forced to pass these additional costs on to consumers, potentially affecting food affordability during a period when inflation has only recently declined into single digits.

The association warned that continued inefficiencies at Tema Port could have wider trade and revenue consequences. Some importers may be forced to divert cargo to neighbouring ports, particularly Lomé in Togo, if the situation remains unresolved. According to FABAG, rerouting cargo through neighbouring ports could create opportunities for smuggling goods back into Ghana, leading to revenue leakages and undermining established trade controls.

Such diversions could result in massive losses in government revenue while weakening border enforcement mechanisms that depend on formal port entry points for customs collection and regulatory compliance. The association emphasized the economic and legal risks of continued operational bottlenecks at Ghana’s primary maritime gateway.

Calling for urgent intervention, FABAG appealed to the Director General and Management of Tema Port, the Minister of Transport, labour representatives, and other relevant authorities to urgently engage in dialogue to resolve this dispute. The association stressed that a swift and sustainable resolution is necessary to restore efficient port operations, reduce unnecessary financial burdens, and ensure the smooth flow of food and beverage supplies to the Ghanaian market.

Tema Port, managed by Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), serves as Ghana’s largest seaport and primary maritime gateway, handling the majority of the country’s international trade. The port plays a critical role in the importation of food and industrial goods. Prolonged disruptions risk affecting manufacturing, retail, and consumer markets if immediate action is not taken.

The port handles approximately 70 percent of Ghana’s seaborne trade and serves as a transit hub for landlocked countries in West Africa including Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. Any significant operational disruption at Tema Port reverberates throughout the regional supply chain, affecting not only Ghanaian consumers but also neighbouring economies dependent on goods transiting through the facility.

FABAG members facing increased operational costs include rice and sugar importers who rely on consistent port throughput to maintain competitive pricing and market availability. Rice remains a dietary staple for millions of Ghanaians, while sugar serves as a critical input for beverages, confectionery manufacturers, and households. Supply disruptions or price increases for these commodities could affect household budgets and business profitability across multiple sectors.

The labour dispute centers on compensation rates for unskilled workers who perform the physically demanding work of offloading bulk cargo from vessels. These workers, who operate outside formal employment structures, have traditionally negotiated rates with port management. The current impasse suggests a breakdown in these negotiations, leaving cargo stranded aboard ships or sitting idle on the quay awaiting processing.

Port management has not publicly commented on the specific compensation demands or the timeline for resolving the dispute. The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority similarly has not released an official statement addressing FABAG’s concerns or outlining steps being taken to restore normal operations. The Ministry of Transport, which oversees GPHA, also has not commented publicly on the situation.

The timing proves particularly challenging as Ghana approaches the New Year period when import volumes typically increase to meet consumer demand for food products and beverages during holiday celebrations. Delayed cargo clearance during this peak season compounds the financial pressure on businesses that have already committed to shipments now stuck at the port.

FABAG has consistently advocated for operational efficiency at Ghana’s ports while highlighting how infrastructure bottlenecks and administrative delays increase costs for food and beverage businesses. The association previously criticized electricity tariff increases and called for utility sector reforms to reduce the cost burden on manufacturers.

In November 2025, FABAG rejected proposed tariff hikes by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), characterizing them as insensitive amid soaring inefficiency. The association demanded a full audit before implementing any increases, arguing that utilities were killing the economy through poor service delivery combined with rising costs.

The association has also repeatedly warned about illicit trade in rice and sugar pushing legitimate businesses to the edge. Criminal networks smuggling goods across Ghana’s borders create unfair competition for businesses that comply with import duties and trade regulations. FABAG has blamed high import duties for the smuggling surge draining Ghana’s economy, arguing that excessive taxation incentivizes illegal trade.

The current Tema Port delays risk exacerbating these existing challenges. If importers divert shipments to Lomé and subsequently smuggle goods back into Ghana to avoid demurrage and clearance delays, this would validate FABAG’s longstanding concerns about how operational inefficiencies at official ports inadvertently encourage illegal trade.

Industry observers note that labour disputes at ports represent recurring challenges across African maritime gateways. Workers performing casual or informal labour at ports often lack the organizational structures and formal contracts that provide dispute resolution mechanisms. When disagreements arise over compensation, ad hoc strikes can quickly paralyze operations without clear pathways toward resolution.

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority underwent expansion in recent years with Chinese financing and construction through Meridian Port Services, a joint venture between GPHA, APM Terminals, and Bolloré Logistics (now Africa Global Logistics). The expansion aimed to triple the port’s capacity to accommodate larger container ships and position Tema as a leading West African maritime hub. However, the current labour dispute highlights that physical infrastructure alone cannot guarantee operational efficiency without addressing workforce management and labour relations.

Looking ahead, resolving the compensation dispute requires engagement among port management, labour representatives, and potentially government mediators. The National Labour Commission, which has authority to intervene in industrial disputes, could play a role in facilitating dialogue if parties prove unable to reach agreement independently.

For FABAG members, the immediate concern focuses on when normal operations will resume and how much the delays will ultimately cost in demurrage fees, diverted shipments, and lost business opportunities. The association’s public appeal reflects growing frustration among food and beverage importers who feel caught between circumstances beyond their control and market pressures demanding consistent supply at competitive prices.

As Ghana works to maintain macroeconomic stability achieved during 2025, operational disruptions at the country’s primary port threaten to undermine progress by introducing supply chain uncertainty and inflationary pressures from rising import costs. The dispute’s resolution will test whether authorities can balance legitimate worker compensation concerns with the broader economic imperative of maintaining efficient trade infrastructure.