FNB Partners WomenIN Festival to Advance Women’s Leadership

First National Bank has joined forces with the WomenIN Festival 2025 as a lead empowerment partner to advance women’s leadership, financial inclusion, and long term growth across South Africa.

Set for November 13 to 14 at Cape Town’s Newlands Cricket Ground, the WomenIN Festival will unite entrepreneurs, professionals, creatives, and changemakers under the theme “Limitless: No Labels, No Limits, No Apologies.” The two day event aims to provide practical tools, real stories, and community connections that help women lead, grow, and thrive.

For FNB, the partnership represents more than corporate sponsorship. It’s a commitment to purpose. Nicole Sykes, Head of Women in Business at FNB, said the bank’s focus is on being an active, long term ally to women in every sphere of life. As a financial institution, we’re intentional about supporting women in each and every role they play: business owners, leaders, caregivers, and changemakers, Sykes stated. Partnering with the WomenIN Festival 2025 allows us to show up in a way that’s visible, grounded, and future focused.

The collaboration will feature a series of hands on sessions at the festival, including financial wellness workshops on money management and wealth creation, as well as leadership roundtables hosted through FNB’s Nav Marketplace and the WomenIN platform. The bank will also highlight authentic stories of women led businesses that have grown through its enterprise development programmes, putting a face to the kind of change and impact it wants to scale.

Beyond the festival, FNB will continue providing educational programmes and mentorship opportunities to sustain the momentum of empowerment. We’re not just showing up for the two days. We want to create ongoing pathways for women to connect, lead, and build lasting financial independence. Our vision is long term. It’s legacy focused, Sykes explained.

WomenIN founder Nazlee Fredericks Maharaj described the partnership as a powerful catalyst for change. This is bigger than an event or a campaign. It’s a movement, a call to action, she said. Together with FNB, we’re creating space for women to dream bigger, grow stronger, and connect in ways that have real impact, building not just confidence and soft skills, but also financial literacy and practical hard skills that empower women to succeed personally and professionally.

Both FNB and WomenIN share a vision of inclusive economic growth where women not only participate in the economy but also lead it. The partnership is part of FNB’s wider efforts to create access to resources, mentorship, and financial tools tailored to women led enterprises.

FNB’s decision to align with WomenIN stems from a shared belief that empowering women unlocks broader social and economic impact. Both organizations are committed to building systems and providing tools that enable women not just to participate but to lead, grow, and thrive. WomenIN is more than a festival. It’s a platform for transformation, Sykes noted. It encapsulates and mirrors our values around access, equity, and building something bigger than ourselves.

The festival will bring together over 100 speakers from more than 17 industries for dynamic discussions, masterclasses, mentorship sessions, and wellness activations. Participants can expect two days of insightful conversations, practical learning, and networking opportunities designed to spark collaboration and long term growth.

Sykes emphasized that FNB’s commitment to corporate responsibility deepens staff engagement and organizational pride, giving employees a meaningful platform to contribute beyond their daily responsibilities. When staff actively participate in community impact initiatives, they connect more strongly with the bank’s values, strengthen teamwork, and develop a shared sense of purpose.

This is more than a partnership, it’s a movement. We invite every woman to step into her power, connect, and grow with us. We’re here to walk the journey with women, whether you’re building a business, leading a team, supporting your family and social circles, or shaping your future. FNB is your partner in progress, Sykes said.

Registration for the festival and details about FNB’s Women in Business initiatives are available online at WeAreWomenIN.com. Women entrepreneurs, professionals, and supporters can take part by attending WomenIN Festival 2025 and FNB hosted sessions, joining FNB’s digital channels for ongoing educational programmes and initiatives tailored to Women in Business, designed to support growth at every stage.

As the festival approaches, organizers say the energy surrounding it signals a shift from viewing women’s empowerment as a conversation to making it a shared mission that drives progress, purpose, and prosperity across South Africa. Women across industries and life stages are encouraged to show up, speak out, and step into spaces built for real change.

WomenIN is a dynamic women’s empowerment portfolio within the VUKA Group, dedicated to inspiring, supporting, and uplifting women from all walks of life. Through a range of in person gatherings, digital content, workshops, and sector specific initiatives, WomenIN provides a trusted platform for female professionals, entrepreneurs, changemakers, and allies to grow together, break silos, and co create solutions for Africa’s future.

With a strong focus on capacity building, leadership development, and market access for female owned businesses, WomenIN is building a legacy of impact for generations to come. The portfolio champions gender inclusivity and creates opportunities for women to lead, influence, and innovate across sectors ranging from energy and mobility to retail, gaming, and the green economy.

The WomenIN Festival 2025 represents more than an event. It’s a holistic movement for women who are ready to step into their power, speak truth to systems, and create a future defined by collaboration, sisterhood, and impact. The partnership with FNB underscores a shared commitment to empowering women in leadership and entrepreneurship, building a platform where women can access transformative opportunities, share their stories, and forge connections that drive meaningful change across industries.