Flutterwave’s Send App Launches Rewards for Cross-Border Transfers

Flutterwave has introduced a new referral program for its Send App, making it more rewarding for Nigerians to send and receive money.

The feature, called Share and Earn, offers cash incentives to users who refer friends and family to the platform, tapping into the growing wave of digital remittances across Africa.

The program rewards both sides of a transaction. For domestic transfers, users can earn up to ₦5,000 when someone they refer completes a transfer of at least ₦200,000. For international money flows from places like the US and UK, senders can receive up to $20 while the recipient in Nigeria gets ₦5,000. This comes at a time when remittances play a crucial role in Nigeria’s economy, with over $21 billion received from the diaspora last year.

Flutterwave’s CEO described the app as more than a remittance tool. He said it empowers users to become champions of economic opportunity, helping them cover essential costs like education, healthcare, or holidays. The launch is well-timed, as many families prepare for back-to-school expenses and year-end travels.

The company also emphasizes trust and community in its approach. A senior product manager noted that word-of-mouth is powerful, and this program rewards loyal users while encouraging them to share a seamless money transfer experience.