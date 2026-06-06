Flutterwave Adds Tempo Blockchain to Expand Stablecoin Payments

Flutterwave on Thursday partnered with blockchain network Tempo to add a new stablecoin settlement rail across its remittance and business platforms, deepening its cross border digital payments push.

The agreement, announced at the Money20/20 Europe conference in Amsterdam, will integrate Tempo as a settlement layer within Flutterwave’s consumer remittance service, Send App, and its enterprise product, Flutterwave for Business (F4B). Once live, it will support wallet to wallet transfers in the dollar backed stablecoins USDC and USDT, letting individuals and companies move money across borders in digital currency.

The deal comes eight months after Flutterwave adopted the Polygon blockchain for similar purposes. The company said Tempo will complement rather than replace that network, choosing between them based on transaction volume, cost and the specific payment corridor. Flutterwave has processed more than $40 billion across 34 African countries since it launched in 2016.

Founder and Chief Executive Olugbenga Agboola said the partnership widens the company’s settlement options and “actively removes friction from the system.”

The move reflects a wider turn among African fintechs toward stablecoin infrastructure to cut the cost and delay of cross border transfers. Rivals such as Yellow Card and Grey have launched business focused stablecoin products, while Nigeria’s Paga recently teamed with the network Sui on similar rails.

Tempo, a Layer 1 blockchain built for payments rather than speculative trading, was created by the payments firm Stripe and the crypto investor Paradigm. It launched in September 2025 and went live in March 2026, and offers features aimed at businesses, including the ISO 20022 messaging standard used by banks, batch and scheduled payments, and sub second settlement.

The network remains early in its development. Activity has stayed modest since launch, and analysts tracking on chain data report relatively low throughput and liquidity against rival new blockchains, leaving open questions about whether Tempo can scale to the volumes a payments company the size of Flutterwave would route through it.