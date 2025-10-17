Florida Mother Convicted of Murder in Partner’s Shooting

A Florida woman has been found guilty of second-degree murder for fatally shooting the father of her children. Daisy Link showed no emotion as the jury delivered its verdict on October 16, 2025, for the 2022 killing of Pedro Jimenez.

The conviction came after a brief deliberation in a case that centered on conflicting claims of self-defense. Prosecutors presented security footage that reportedly showed Link mocking Jimenez after shooting him in the leg, leading to his death from blood loss.

Link testified that she only intended to fire a warning shot. Her defense team argued Jimenez had a history of violence, claiming he had attacked her shortly before his death. However, one juror noted the evidence contradicted this narrative.

“If he’s running away, it doesn’t seem like self-defense,” the juror said, summarizing the panel’s reasoning.

Link previously gained international attention when she announced her pregnancy while awaiting trial in jail. She claimed the father was a fellow inmate from another cell block, though this was not discussed during the murder trial. Sentencing is scheduled for late November.