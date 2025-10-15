Florida Legislature Introduces Bill Restricting Foreign Law in State Courts

Representative Hillary Cassel has filed legislation in the Florida Legislature to prohibit courts and agencies from using Sharia Law, filing the measure symbolically almost two years after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel. The bill immediately sparked criticism from civil rights organizations who argue it revives legally problematic measures struck down in other states.

House Bill 119 would make a Florida court’s decision illegitimate if it relies on Sharia law in a way that violates constitutional rights, including due process and freedom of speech. The measure filed by the Dania Beach Republican comes as similar “anti-foreign law” proposals have resurfaced in multiple states after largely fading from legislative agendas following court defeats in the early 2010s.

Cassel, who switched her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican in December 2024, cited concerns about “foreign law” and expressed solidarity with Israel in her statement announcing the bill. She framed the measure as preventative rather than reactive, though critics note that proponents of similar legislation have historically struggled to identify actual cases where foreign religious law threatened to supersede American law.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned the measure immediately, calling it unconstitutional and unnecessary. CAIR invoked the landmark 2012 Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals decision in Awad v. Ziriax, which struck down an Oklahoma constitutional amendment banning consideration of Sharia law in state courts.

In that case, the federal appeals court concluded that by singling out Islam for unfavorable treatment in state courts, the law likely violated the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. The ruling effectively halted momentum behind similar measures nationwide, though some states had already enacted versions of such legislation.

Oklahoma sponsors of that measure freely admitted there had been no instances of so-called Sharia threats in Oklahoma, highlighting what critics characterize as a solution in search of a problem. Courts are already bound by the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, which prevents any foreign or religious law from superseding federal or state law.

The American Bar Association has documented that between 2010 and 2024, hundreds of anti-Sharia bills were introduced in state legislatures across the country, with approximately 20 enacted in 13 states. Legal scholars have widely criticized these measures as redundant given existing constitutional protections.

HB 119 is co-sponsored by Representatives Webster Barnaby, Yvette Benarroch, Robert Brackett, Juan Porras, and Democrat Debra Tendrich. The bill currently lacks a Senate companion, which could affect its prospects during the legislative session beginning January 13.

The measure raises questions about how courts would handle voluntary religious arbitration agreements, which American Jews and Catholics also use for matters like marriage contracts or estate planning. Canon law governs Catholic Church procedures, while Halakha provides guidance for Jewish religious observance. Both religious communities sometimes use faith-based arbitration for civil matters when all parties consent.

If enacted and subsequently challenged in court, Florida would likely face legal arguments similar to those that prevailed in Oklahoma. The Awad decision established precedent that measures explicitly targeting Islamic law while allowing consideration of other religious legal traditions constitute unconstitutional discrimination.

CAIR Florida invited Cassel and other legislators to visit mosques and meet with Muslim constituents to learn about their beliefs and practices. The organization characterized the bill as politically motivated rather than addressing genuine legal concerns.

Cassel stated that “Florida will never submit to foreign law, including Sharia law, in any form, at any time, under any circumstance,” adding that the measure would ensure foreign legal codes contradicting the Constitution “will be dead on arrival in this state”.

The legislation’s timing coincides with broader debates about religious freedom, constitutional protections, and how American courts balance respect for diverse faith traditions with uniform application of civil law. These tensions aren’t new; they’ve existed throughout American history whenever religious practices intersect with civil legal requirements.

Previous waves of anti-Sharia legislation generated significant controversy without demonstrably addressing actual judicial problems. Courts routinely dismiss cases or overturn decisions that violate constitutional principles, regardless of whether religious law was considered in voluntary arbitration contexts.

If passed, HB 119 would take effect on July 1, 2026. Its fate will depend on whether it gains traction during the upcoming legislative session and whether supporters can distinguish it from measures courts have already deemed unconstitutional.

The bill enters a political landscape where questions of religious freedom, free speech, and constitutional interpretation remain contested. Whether legislators will embrace the measure or distance themselves from legislation with a troubled legal history remains uncertain as the session approaches.

Civil liberties organizations have indicated they will closely monitor the bill’s progress and are prepared to mount legal challenges if it advances. The outcome may depend less on legislative votes than on how courts would ultimately evaluate the measure’s constitutionality should it become law.