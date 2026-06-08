Floods Swamp Tema Community 5 After Heavy Rain

Floodwater swamped homes in Tema Community 5 after heavy rain on Saturday, wrecking furniture and electronics and cutting off roads in a community officials had already flagged as flood prone.

The rain fell for hours and overwhelmed drains in parts of the area, pushing water indoors. Residents say they woke to fast rising water, then spent the morning scooping it from their rooms and trying to save what they could. Several roads went under, leaving sections of the community hard to cross.

What hit Community 5 was not a surprise. In its 2026 Major Rainy Season Forecast, released in February, the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) projected above normal rainfall for Accra, Tema and several East Coast communities through the June and July peak. Tema was among the areas singled out as high risk because of poor drainage and rapid urbanisation. The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) had also issued a flood alert on June 6, as saturated ground raised the risk across Greater Accra.

Residents blame the repeat flooding on poor drainage and choked waterways, and want the drains cleared and the system upgraded before the season peaks. Officials point further up the chain. The Ghana Meteorological Agency’s director general, Eric Asuman, has tied recurring urban floods to “poor human behaviour,” citing refuse dumped in gutters, building on waterways and the paving over of land that once soaked up runoff.

The pattern is well worn in Greater Accra. In May 2025, heavy rain killed four people and displaced more than 3,000 across the region, with flooding recorded in Weija, Kaneshie, Adentan and parts of Tema. Earlier rains this season left parts of Sakumono, Klagon, Pokuase and Adjiriganor under water, and in late May the opening of the Weija Dam spill gates flooded several communities in the Ga South Municipality.

For now, families in Community 5 are asking for two things: relief to replace what the water destroyed, and drainage work that lasts beyond this storm. NADMO says residents in flood prone areas can reach it on the national emergency line, 112.

More rain is expected. GMet puts the peak of the season in June and July, which means the drains that failed on Saturday will be tested again within weeks.?