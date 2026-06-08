Floods, Blocked Drains and Viral Videos Amplify Ghana Sanitation Debate

Videos of refuse carried through swollen drains in Accra have gone viral and put Ghana’s environmental agencies under fresh pressure, days after heavy rains on June 3 triggered widespread flooding.

The June 3 downpour flooded parts of Accra and disrupted traffic across the city, with the Ashaiman Underbridge, a key link between Ashaiman and neighbouring communities including Sakumono, Kanele, and Adjei Kojo, among the worst affected points. Floodwaters submerged homes, cut off major roads, and displaced families across the Greater Accra Region. Further thunderstorms on June 6 and 7 prolonged the disruption, with the Ghana Meteorological Agency cautioning the public against possible flooding in low-lying areas.

Two days after the June 3 flooding, the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) jointly observed World Environment Day on June 6 at the Nurumustafia Islamic School in Ashaiman, calling for urgent action against plastic pollution. EPA Tema Regional Director Mrs Sally Biney warned that unchecked plastic pollution posed a serious threat to aquatic life. NCCE Ashaiman Municipal Director Ms Salvata Mawulom Koku urged students to adopt responsible waste management practices and said the NCCE continued to educate young people on environmental stewardship to make them agents of positive change. The timing placed both institutions directly in the public conversation about why Accra’s drains keep blocking.

Works Minister Kenneth Adjei, in a statement on June 6, said Ghana’s flooding challenge was largely driven by indiscriminate dumping of waste into drains, construction on waterways and wetlands, and non-compliance with planning regulations. He acknowledged that Ghana already possessed the laws and technical expertise required to address flooding but had often fallen short in enforcement and public cooperation. The government activated emergency response through the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ghana Hydrological Authority, and district assemblies, with teams distributing relief items to displaced families.

The economic cost of that enforcement gap is substantial. Research findings presented at a stakeholder dialogue found that poor waste management costs Ghana more than GH¢6.2 billion annually through flood related destruction, healthcare expenses, and environmental degradation. About 107,222 people die prematurely each year from illnesses linked to poor sanitation, while district assemblies collectively spend only about GH¢180.2 million annually on waste management.

“Sanitation is not just a social service; it is a major economic investment,” said Prof. Peter Quartey, one of the lead researchers behind the study, presented in February 2026 by the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research.

The Ghana Institution of Engineering this week called for an urgent overhaul of stormwater management policies, warning that existing drainage systems can no longer cope with the combined pressure of rapid urban expansion, widespread paving of land surfaces, and poor waste practices. The Frimpong-Manso Institute, in a statement on June 5, warned that Ghana can no longer afford to treat flooding as a seasonal emergency, citing deeper failures in urban planning, drainage infrastructure, and environmental sanitation.

Minister Adjei announced long term interventions covering drainage infrastructure expansion, improved urban planning, wetland restoration, and stricter enforcement of planning and environmental regulations. A Flood Early Warning Response System linking NADMO, the Ghana Hydrological Authority, and the Ghana Meteorological Agency is already operational, he said.

The joint EPA and NCCE outreach on World Environment Day provided a platform for public awareness. The debate intensifying on social media is whether education campaigns without visible consequences for violations can produce the behavioural change that Accra’s drains, and the communities downstream from them, urgently need.