Fletcher Describes Manchester United Interim Role as Beyond Dreams

Manchester United interim manager Darren Fletcher has called the opportunity to lead the club surreal and beyond his wildest dreams, while stating he has not considered taking the position permanently. The former midfielder was appointed following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim after 14 turbulent months at Old Trafford.

Fletcher, who previously coached the under-18s, addressed journalists for the first time ahead of his team’s match against Burnley. The former Scotland international expressed both honor and unease about the circumstances surrounding his appointment.

“It’s surreal,” Fletcher said. “It’s an amazing honour to be able to lead a Manchester United team. I don’t even think it was in my wildest dreams that it was something that could potentially happen, even when thinking about playing for the club.”

He acknowledged the unexpected nature of his elevation to the role. “It’s not happened in the way I expected, and that doesn’t sit quite easy with me, but I’ve got a job to do. I’ve got to lead the team and take great pride in doing that.”

The club plans to appoint a caretaker manager while searching for Amorim’s permanent successor at season’s end. Reports indicate preliminary discussions have occurred with Fletcher, Michael Carrick, and former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer regarding the temporary position. However, Fletcher insisted conversations with club leadership focused exclusively on the Burnley fixture.

“Honestly, it’s not something I’ve thought about,” he responded when questioned about permanent appointment. “Everything has happened so quickly. All my focus, effort and thoughts are on Burnley.”

Fletcher won five Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson during his playing career, though United has not claimed the championship since 2013. He recognized the weight of expectations accompanying the role.

“Everyone expects Manchester United to be at the top and winning. That’s the standard we all have to try and achieve,” he stated.

Regarding his tactical approach, Fletcher emphasized club identity and player confidence. “I want a Manchester United team that fans can be proud of, that I can be proud of. I believe in the players. We’ve got quality, we’ve got players who care, and I want to give them a platform to express themselves.”

The interim boss suggested captain Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount might return to a squad depleted by injuries and international commitments. He declined to confirm whether his twin sons, Jack and Tyler, would receive full debuts against Burnley.

Manchester United currently occupies sixth place in the Premier League standings, trailing fourth-placed Liverpool by three points. The club faces mounting pressure to stabilize operations and secure European competition qualification.