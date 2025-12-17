Flame-Grilled Expansion: Burger King Lights Up Haatso as Quick Angels CEO Hints at Nationwide Takeover

The intersection of Atomic and Haatso has a new landmark for food lovers. In a ceremony that blended corporate strategy with contemporary flair, Burger King Ghana officially inaugurated its eighth branch at the Center Point Mall, Atomic.

Led by Mr. Emmanuel Lamptey, CEO of Quick Angels Limited, the opening marks a significant milestone in the brand’s rapid expansion across the capital. Speaking at the subtle yet sophisticated event, Mr. Lamptey revealed that the choice of Haatso was far from accidental.

“Our decision to plant our roots here was driven by data and a deep understanding of the community’s pulse,” he noted. “Haatso is a vibrant, growing hub, and the residents have long expressed a desire for the premium, flame-grilled experience that only Burger King provides.”

The event wasn’t just about the ribbon-cutting; it was a celebration of culture. The atmosphere was electric, filled with the aroma of freshly grilled whoppers and the buzz of Ghana’s digital elite.

The ceremony drew a massive crowd of prominent food bloggers and lifestyle influencers, who arrived in their most stylish outfits to document the brand’s latest home.

However, the biggest news of the day was Mr. Lamptey’s roadmap for the future. He didn’t just celebrate the present; he set the stage for a nationwide blitz. Residents of Lakeside Estate, Koforidua, and Kumasi were put on high alert, as the CEO confirmed that these locations are next in line to receive the “Royal Treatment” before the curtain falls on 2025.