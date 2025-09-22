FixTheCountry Marches for Galamsey State of Emergency Declaration

Hundreds of protesters marched through Accra on Monday demanding President John Dramani Mahama declare a state of emergency to combat illegal mining activities destroying Ghana’s environment.

The demonstration, organized by the FixTheCountry movement, follows a night-long vigil at Revolution Square and represents escalating pressure on the government to take decisive action against galamsey operations ravaging water bodies and forest reserves across the country.

Lead convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor argued that the scale of environmental degradation justifies emergency powers to suspend all mining activities pending comprehensive sector reforms. The activist declared that Ghana is “already in a state of emergency” due to galamsey’s devastating impact.

The march attracted diverse participants including clergy members, environmental advocates, civil society organizations, and ordinary citizens concerned about water security and agricultural sustainability. Demonstrators converged on government offices to present their demands directly to policymakers.

Democracy activist Naa Densua, who participated alongside her grandchildren, urged duty bearers to prioritize environmental protection for future generations. Her presence symbolized intergenerational concerns about Ghana’s ecological inheritance being compromised by short-term economic interests.

Independent presidential candidate Kofi Koranteng joined the protest, criticizing the government’s approach as “disappointing and ineffective.” His participation highlights how galamsey has become a defining political issue transcending traditional party lines.

The protesters specifically called for emergency powers that would enable government to halt all mining operations, conduct comprehensive environmental assessments, and implement lasting solutions before permanent damage occurs. This represents a more radical approach than previous government initiatives focused on regulation rather than suspension.

Some activists accused political parties of exploiting the galamsey crisis for electoral advantage while failing to implement meaningful solutions. These criticisms reflect growing public frustration with political rhetoric that has not translated into effective environmental protection.

The vigil preceding Monday’s march saw tensions when protesters rejected attempts by some political figures to address the gathering, indicating the movement’s determination to maintain independence from partisan influence.

The FixTheCountry movement has previously organized significant protests demanding government accountability and systemic reforms. The group’s return to anti-galamsey activism reflects persistent concerns about environmental governance despite changes in political leadership.

Ghana’s mining sector contributes significantly to national revenue, creating complex policy challenges between economic benefits and environmental protection. The protesters argue that immediate action is necessary to prevent irreversible ecological damage that could undermine long-term economic sustainability.

Water treatment costs have increased substantially in communities affected by mining pollution, while agricultural productivity has declined in areas where farmlands face contamination. These economic impacts support protesters’ arguments for emergency intervention.

The timing coincides with renewed international attention to Ghana’s environmental challenges, particularly regarding climate change commitments and sustainable development goals. Pressure from development partners adds urgency to domestic calls for action.

President Mahama’s administration faces the challenge of balancing economic interests with environmental protection while addressing public demands for immediate intervention. The government’s response to these protests will likely influence its environmental credibility and political standing.

The demonstration reflects broader concerns about governance accountability and citizen participation in policy decisions affecting national welfare. The movement’s sustained activism demonstrates civil society’s determination to influence government priorities through peaceful advocacy.

Environmental experts have warned that continued delays in addressing galamsey could result in permanent damage to Ghana’s water resources and biodiversity. The protesters’ emergency declaration demand reflects scientific assessments of environmental degradation timelines.

The march concludes on Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, symbolically connecting contemporary environmental activism with Ghana’s independence legacy and national development aspirations.