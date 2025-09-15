FixTheCountry Announces September Vigil and March Against Galamsey

Activist group FixTheCountry has declared plans for a two-day anti-galamsey campaign in Accra, beginning with a vigil on September 21 and culminating in a public march on the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day holiday.

Convenor Oliver Barker-Vormawor announced the programme on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, scheduling a vigil for Sunday, September 21, at Revolution Square, followed by a march on Monday, September 22. The timing coincides with the statutory holiday commemorating Ghana’s first president.

Barker-Vormawor described the environmental protection campaign as both a moral and spiritual obligation, writing: “The responsibility to protect and preserve the environment is, by divine assignment, ours as a people”.

The activist emphasized that anti-galamsey efforts transcend partisan politics, declaring that the fight “does not end at elections” and “does not begin after our party loses one.” He stressed the issue remains “bigger than petty politics” in his social media announcement.

“On Sunday 21st September, we will have a vigil at the Revolution Square, and on Monday 22nd (a holiday), there will be a march, calling attention to the urgency of our environmental crisis,” his post concluded.

FixTheCountry has consistently criticized successive governments for inadequate enforcement against illegal mining operations that have devastated Ghana’s water bodies and forest reserves. The group previously staged protests demanding stronger action from both NPP and NDC administrations.

Earlier this year, Barker-Vormawor condemned the Mahama administration for adopting what he called a “lackadaisical attitude towards the fight against illegal small-scale mining”. The activist has maintained pressure on the current government despite its electoral promises to tackle galamsey.

The upcoming demonstrations represent FixTheCountry’s latest attempt to mobilize public support for environmental protection. The group previously planned May 1 protests over galamsey concerns, demonstrating sustained advocacy on the issue.

Ghana’s illegal mining crisis has contaminated major rivers including the Pra, Ankobra, and Birim, threatening water security for millions of citizens. Despite government taskforces and military interventions, galamsey operations continue expanding across mining communities.

The choice of Revolution Square and Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day carries symbolic significance, connecting contemporary environmental struggles with Ghana’s independence legacy. Barker-Vormawor’s strategy aims to frame galamsey as a national sovereignty issue.

Barker-Vormawor, a lawyer and academic, co-founded FixTheCountry as a social and political activism group advocating for government accountability and systemic reforms. The movement has organized multiple demonstrations since emerging during Ghana’s economic challenges.

The group calls on citizens nationwide to participate in both events, positioning the vigil and march as opportunities for Ghanaians to demonstrate commitment to protecting natural resources. Organizers emphasize the demonstrations target environmental destruction rather than specific political parties.

Previous anti-galamsey protests have drawn thousands of participants, reflecting widespread public concern about illegal mining’s environmental and health impacts. The September campaign aims to maintain pressure for decisive government action against mining cartels.

As Ghana approaches the rainy season’s end, renewed galamsey activities typically intensify in mining areas, making the timing of FixTheCountry’s protests particularly relevant for highlighting ongoing environmental threats.