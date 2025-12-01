Fixed Income Trading Surges to GH¢5.22 Billion

Ghana’s fixed income market recorded strong trading activity during the week ending November 28, 2025, with total volume reaching GH¢5.22 billion and representing a 28.88 percent increase compared to the previous week’s GH¢4.05 billion.

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) saw robust participation across multiple securities categories, with treasury bills and new Government of Ghana (GoG) bonds under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) driving substantial portions of trading volume.

New GoG bonds accounted for 30.65 percent of total weekly volume, reaching GH¢1.60 billion and marking a dramatic 4,179.25 percent surge from the previous week’s GH¢37.37 million. This exceptional increase signals renewed investor interest in restructured government securities following the DDEP implementation.

Treasury bills captured 35.21 percent of market activity, amounting to GH¢1.84 billion across multiple transactions. However, this represented a 33.77 percent decline from the prior week’s GH¢2.77 billion, suggesting some investors shifted focus toward other securities during the period.

Sell and buyback (SBB) trades involving GoG notes and bonds demonstrated strong momentum, rising 39.68 percent to GH¢1.72 billion from GH¢1.23 billion the previous week. These repo transactions allow institutional investors to manage liquidity while maintaining exposure to longer dated government debt.

Corporate securities trading experienced substantial growth, with volume reaching GH¢56.18 million. This marked a 2,707.07 percent increase from the previous week’s GH¢2.00 million, indicating heightened investor interest in private sector debt instruments.

Old GoG bonds recorded GH¢805,850 in trading volume, representing a 22.83 percent increase from the prior week’s GH¢656,055. While these legacy securities remain a small portion of overall market activity, the growth reflects continued liquidity in pre DDEP instruments.

Yields on new GoG bonds showed mixed movements across different tenors during the week. The four year bond yield increased to 16.03 percent from 15.35 percent previously, while the five year yield declined to 14.75 percent from 15.77 percent. Medium term bonds spanning seven to ten years remained relatively stable, with yields ranging between 14.98 percent and 15.48 percent.

Longer dated securities saw upward pressure on yields. The 11 year bond yield rose to 15.98 percent from 15.20 percent, while the 12 year instrument climbed to 16.04 percent from 15.22 percent. The 13 year, 14 year, and 15 year bonds maintained unchanged yields at 15.65 percent, 15.79 percent, and 16.00 percent respectively.

The yield movements reflect ongoing market dynamics as investors balance risk assessments, liquidity preferences, and return expectations amid Ghana’s continued economic stabilization efforts. Elevated yields across the curve indicate that market participants continue demanding significant risk premiums for holding Ghanaian government securities.

Monthly trading data for 2025 shows the GFIM processed GH¢5.33 billion in GoG notes and bonds during November through the week ending November 28, alongside GH¢6.86 billion in treasury bills. These figures reflect the seasonal patterns and liquidity cycles that characterize Ghana’s fixed income market.

The week’s performance contributes to what has been a strong recovery year for the GFIM. Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Abena Amoah revealed that cumulative trading volume from January to October 2025 crossed the GH¢200 billion mark, positioning the market to approach pre DDEP levels.

The GFIM experienced its first significant downturn in 2023 following implementation of the DDEP, when trading volume dropped to GH¢98 billion from GH¢230 billion in 2022. The 2025 recovery demonstrates restored investor confidence and improved market functioning following the debt restructuring exercise.

Market participants consistently favor government securities over corporate debt, with institutional investors particularly drawn to treasury bills and repo structures. Banks, which represent the largest players in Ghana’s fixed income market, typically match short term deposit liabilities with short term assets like treasury bills rather than committing to longer duration exposures.

The concentration of trading in repos and treasury bills reflects both structural features of Ghana’s financial system and ongoing elevated yields on government debt. While inflation declined to 11.5 percent as of August 2025, bond yields ranging from 14.90 percent to 16.00 percent indicate investors continue demanding substantial premiums.

The GFIM is celebrating its 10th anniversary in November and December 2025 under the theme “10 Years of the Ghana Fixed Income Market: Deepening Markets, Expanding Possibilities.” Since inception in August 2015, the platform has traded over GH¢1 trillion in securities, establishing itself as one of sub Saharan Africa’s most liquid fixed income markets outside South Africa and Nigeria.

Looking ahead, the GSE aims to admit 100 companies to the GFIM and expand participation to 10 million Ghanaians, up from the current two million securities account holders. The exchange plans launching an academy to guide companies through listing requirements and financing procedures.

Corporate bond activity remains limited, with only eight active corporate issuers currently participating in the market after four companies recently exited. The modest corporate securities volume, despite the week’s percentage surge, underscores ongoing challenges in developing this market segment beyond government debt.

The week ending November 28 marks one of the stronger performances recorded in recent months, reflecting healthy market liquidity and continued investor appetite for Ghanaian fixed income securities. As year end approaches, market observers anticipate sustained activity levels as institutional investors position portfolios for 2026.