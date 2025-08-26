Fixed income trading surges to GH¢432 million on Accra market

Ghana’s fixed income market recorded robust trading activity on Tuesday, with investors exchanging securities worth GH¢432.45 million across 1,161 transactions as appetite for government bonds remained strong.

Treasury bills dominated the session by volume, attracting GH¢240.30 million in trades through 1,126 separate transactions. The most actively traded instrument was a Treasury bill maturing in July 2026, which generated GH¢41.86 million in turnover at a closing price of 88.78.

New government bonds and notes captured significant investor interest, with GH¢121.72 million traded across just 10 deals. A February 2027 government bond offering an 8.35 percent coupon emerged as the standout performer in this category, recording GH¢15.22 million in volume at a yield of 15.99 percent.

The session also witnessed substantial activity in sell-and-buyback arrangements, with GH¢42.30 million in trades concentrated in a single February 2031 government bond. The security, carrying an 8.95 percent coupon, traded at a yield of 20.59 percent, reflecting current market pricing for longer-dated government paper.

Older government securities maintained their appeal among fixed income investors. A November 2026 bond with a 19 percent coupon rate attracted the entire GH¢6.57 million in legacy government paper trades, yielding 23.83 percent to buyers.

Corporate bonds saw modest but steady demand, with GH¢4.10 million changing hands across eight transactions. Ghana Cocoa Board dominated this segment, with its August 2027 bond accounting for GH¢3.54 million of corporate debt trading activity.

Bank of Ghana bills rounded out the market action, recording GH¢17.46 million in turnover through five deals as monetary authorities managed liquidity in the banking system.

The trading figures underscore continued investor confidence in Ghana’s debt markets despite elevated yields reflecting current economic conditions. Government securities across various maturities attracted steady demand from both local and international investors.

Notably absent from Tuesday’s session was any repurchase agreement activity. Both collateralized and Ghana Master Repurchase Agreement deals recorded zero volumes, suggesting adequate liquidity in the overnight funding market.

The diverse range of securities traded reflects the depth of Ghana’s fixed income market, with instruments spanning short-term Treasury bills to longer-dated government bonds and corporate debt offerings from major state enterprises.

Market participants continue to navigate an environment where government bond yields remain elevated as fiscal authorities balance debt servicing costs against investor return expectations. The strong trading volumes suggest healthy secondary market liquidity despite these challenging conditions.