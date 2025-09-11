Fixed Income Trading Surges Past GH₵2.3 Billion

Ghana’s fixed income market recorded robust trading activity Wednesday, with total volumes reaching GH₵2.31 billion across 1,324 transactions as investors demonstrated strong appetite for government securities amid improving economic fundamentals.

New Government of Ghana notes and bonds dominated proceedings with GH₵1.04 billion in face value traded across 59 transactions, reflecting continued confidence in the sovereign’s debt instruments as yields stabilize following recent monetary policy adjustments.

Treasury bills contributed GH₵1.02 billion through an impressive 1,256 separate trades, highlighting exceptional liquidity in short-term government securities as institutional investors actively managed duration exposure across 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day tenors.

The active trading session occurred against improved economic fundamentals, with Ghana’s inflation declining to 11.5% in August 2025 and government bond yields falling 70 basis points to 17.97% amid strong investor demand.

Sell/buy back transactions added GH₵245.6 million to overall volumes, with all activity concentrated in the GOG-BD-17/08/27-A6139-1838-10.00% bond across six trades, demonstrating sophisticated repo-style transactions for liquidity management purposes.

Notable individual bond trades included the GOG-BD-15/08/28-A6140-1838-10.00% instrument generating GH₵240.9 million in volume, while the GOG-BD-15/02/28-A6144-1838-8.50% and GOG-BD-05/02/36-A6152-1838-9.70% bonds contributed GH₵100.1 million and GH₵109.2 million respectively.

Bank of Ghana bills recorded minimal activity with only GH₵610,911 traded across three transactions in 273-day instruments, as investors had previously shifted focus to BoG bills offering approximately 28% returns when treasury bill yields declined.

Corporate bond activity remained absent during Wednesday’s session, continuing a pattern that highlights Ghana’s underdeveloped private sector debt market despite ongoing efforts to encourage corporate bond issuance through regulatory reforms.

The trading pattern reflects investor preference for government securities over corporate debt instruments, with new government bonds and treasury bills accounting for 89.4% of total trading volume, underscoring sovereign risk premiums and liquidity considerations.

The GFIM platform provides transparent, executable pricing for fixed income securities, with maximum spreads capped at 50 basis points for listed securities, ensuring fair pricing mechanisms for market participants.

Wednesday’s treasury bill trading volumes suggest continued institutional demand for short-term government paper, with the 1,256 individual trades indicating active secondary market participation rather than primary auction concentration.

The absence of repo activity through both collateralized and Global Master Repurchase Agreement frameworks suggests sufficient primary liquidity in the system, reducing immediate needs for secured funding transactions among market participants.

Government bond yield compression to 17.97% levels represents significant improvement from peak rates exceeding 25% during earlier economic stress periods, encouraging renewed investor participation across longer-duration instruments.

Market makers and primary dealers appear to be maintaining active inventory positions given the substantial trading volumes, facilitating price discovery and ensuring adequate liquidity for institutional investor requirements.

The concentration of activity in specific bond series, particularly those maturing in 2027 and 2028, suggests investor preferences for medium-term duration exposure while avoiding longer-term inflation and credit risks.

Trading infrastructure continues performing effectively, with the Bloomberg E-Bond system supporting electronic execution and market surveillance functions essential for transparent price formation across all listed instruments.

Overall market activity levels indicate restored confidence in Ghana’s fiscal trajectory and debt sustainability, encouraging both domestic institutional investors and international participants to maintain active fixed income allocations.

The robust trading volumes position Ghana’s fixed income market among West Africa’s most active sovereign debt trading venues, supporting government financing needs while providing investors with liquid secondary market opportunities.