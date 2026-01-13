Fixed Income Market Processes 2.88 Billion Cedis Monday

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) processed 2.88 billion cedis across 208 transactions on Monday, January 12, 2026, with new government bonds capturing the largest share of trading activity as investors balanced short term liquidity needs against longer dated securities. The session marked the second trading day of the week following the Constitution Day holiday that closed the exchange on Friday, January 10.

New Government of Ghana (GOG) notes and bonds dominated the session with 1.61 billion cedis traded through 41 transactions, representing 55.71 percent of total market volume. The most actively traded instrument was a GOG bond maturing November 2, 2031, carrying an 8.95 percent coupon, which recorded 1.29 billion cedis across seven deals. The security traded at a yield of 15.49 percent with a closing price of 77.48 cedis per 100 cedis face value.

Treasury bills attracted 1.16 billion cedis in trading volume through 141 separate transactions, accounting for 40.19 percent of market activity. The largest single treasury bill transaction involved a security maturing February 16, 2026, which moved 182.88 million cedis across 29 deals at a closing price of 98.86 cedis. The concentration in near term maturities reflects persistent investor preference for highly liquid instruments offering competitive returns while maintaining flexibility.

Sell and buyback trades, commonly known as repo transactions, contributed 116.30 million cedis through 21 deals. These arrangements provide institutional investors with temporary liquidity while maintaining exposure to government bond positions. The highest value repo transaction involved a GOG bond maturing February 8, 2033, carrying a 9.25 percent coupon, which saw 76.61 million cedis change hands across 13 transactions at a yield of 15.58 percent and a closing price of 73.35 cedis.

Old GOG notes and bonds saw minimal activity with only 200,000 cedis traded in a single transaction. The bond maturing June 12, 2028, carrying an 18.10 percent coupon, changed hands at 98.82 cedis with a yield of 18.70 percent. The premium pricing typically associated with higher coupon legacy securities remains visible despite improving market conditions.

Corporate bonds generated 2.34 million cedis across four transactions. A Consolidated Bank Ghana bond maturing August 31, 2026, carrying a 13.00 percent coupon, accounted for 2.10 million cedis through three deals, closing at 99.72 cedis. Bank of Ghana bills recorded no trading activity during the session, indicating sufficient banking system liquidity without central bank intervention through monetary policy instruments.

The elevated yields visible in Monday’s trading continue reflecting risk premiums that investors demand for holding Ghanaian government debt. The 15.49 percent yield on the most actively traded bond and the 15.58 percent return on the repo transaction indicate that medium to long term government securities still carry significant rate structures despite Ghana’s improving macroeconomic fundamentals.

Ghana’s fixed income market has recovered strongly throughout 2025 following significant disruption in 2023 from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP). Ghana Stock Exchange Managing Director Abena Amoah revealed recently that cumulative trading volume from January to October 2025 crossed the 200 billion cedis mark, positioning the market to achieve pre DDEP levels. The GFIM celebrated its 10th anniversary in November and December 2025, having traded over one trillion cedis in securities since inception in August 2015.

Monday’s trading volume represents a substantial pickup from the weekly average recorded during the first week of January 2026. The Ghana Fixed Income Market processed 3.75 billion cedis during the week ending January 8, representing a 16.25 percent decrease from the 4.48 billion cedis recorded the previous week. Treasury bills dominated that weekly activity with 1.71 billion cedis in volume, though this marked a 25.46 percent decline from the prior week’s 2.29 billion cedis.

Treasury bill rates have fallen dramatically from 28.9 percent at the peak of the debt crisis to current levels around 10.7 percent, representing 14 year lows. Ghana’s improving macroeconomic fundamentals include inflation that declined from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to single digits by late 2025. The cedi appreciated approximately 40 percent against the US dollar throughout 2025, enhancing stability in the debt market.

The government faces significant refinancing needs in 2026 as domestic bonds mature following the DDEP restructuring. Finance ministry officials have indicated they will use a combination of treasury bills, medium term notes and bonds to meet financing requirements while maintaining a balanced maturity profile. Government’s zero Bank of Ghana financing policy announced in the 2026 Budget means all deficit financing will come through market based instruments rather than central bank advances.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson’s Medium Term Debt Management Strategy for 2025 to 2028 prioritizes concessional borrowing from multilateral institutions while gradually rebuilding domestic market financing capacity. The strategy aims to keep public debt below 70 percent of Gross Domestic Product while extending debt maturity profiles. However, investor reluctance to extend duration complicates efforts to lock in multi year funding at favorable rates.

Corporate bond issuances remain limited, with only eight active corporate issuers currently participating in the GFIM after four companies recently exited, down from a previous pool of twelve. The limited depth in corporate debt reflects various factors including company preferences for bank financing, regulatory requirements for bond issuances, and investor concentration in government securities perceived as lower risk.

Looking ahead, the Ghana Stock Exchange aims to admit 100 companies to the GFIM and empower 10 million Ghanaians to participate in capital markets, up from the current two million securities account holders. The exchange plans launching an academy providing preparatory programs designed to demystify capital markets for companies and their boards while guiding them through listing requirements and finance access procedures.

The GFIM operates on Bloomberg’s electronic bond trading and surveillance system, providing technical infrastructure for transparent price discovery and efficient execution. The platform facilitates secondary trading of all fixed income securities listed on the exchange, though government instruments continue dominating actual transaction volumes. Trading operates Monday through Friday during regular exchange hours when not interrupted by public holidays.

Market analysts attribute sustained appetite for Ghana’s fixed income securities to restored confidence in fiscal management, the successful completion of the International Monetary Fund Extended Credit Facility programme scheduled to end in May 2026, and attractive yields relative to current inflation expectations. Institutional investors including pension funds, insurance companies, and asset managers have been actively repositioning portfolios toward government securities.