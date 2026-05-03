Five Things the BoG Financial Statements Reveal Beyond the Headline Loss

Ghana’s financial press has spent the past week debating whether the Bank of Ghana’s GH₵15.63 billion net loss for 2025 reflects policy success or institutional failure. The audited financial statements, approved by the Board on April 29, 2026 and signed off by KPMG on April 30, contain a set of material disclosures that the headline debate has largely overlooked.

The auditor changed

The 2024 financial statements were signed off by a different external auditor. KPMG is a new appointment for the 2025 accounts. The statements note that the 2024 accounts “were audited by another auditor who expressed an unmodified opinion on those consolidated and separate financial statements on 30 May 2025.” The change in auditor — and the fact that the 2025 audit was completed a full month earlier, on April 30, compared to the previous year’s May 30 sign-off — is not explained in the report but coincides with the Finance Minister granting a one-month extension to the statutory filing deadline. The Board requested additional scrutiny around gold operations and the Bank’s exposure to the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).

A GH₵35.67 billion bond haircut still awaits parliamentary approval

Under the 2023 Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, the Government of Ghana imposed a 50 percent haircut on non-marketable securities held by the Bank of Ghana with a nominal value of GH₵67 billion. The resulting write-down of GH₵35.67 billion remains formally unrecognised in terms of parliamentary process. The statements note that under Section 53 of the Public Financial Management (PFM) Act, any write-off by the Finance Minister requires parliamentary approval, which has not yet been obtained. The amount “has been disclosed pending such approval.” This means a central governance formality around the largest single cause of the Bank’s negative equity position remains incomplete more than two years after the restructuring.

The Gold for Oil programme was shut down in March 2025

The Gold for Oil (G4O) programme, under which the Bank sold gold to support foreign exchange procurement of petroleum products, was discontinued in March 2025. The programme generated a net loss of GH₵203.03 million in 2025 before closure, compared to GH₵1.82 billion in 2024. Oil trading under the programme generated a net gain of GH₵341 million before it ended. No reason for the discontinuation is given beyond the accounting disclosure.

Personnel costs surged 44 percent

The Bank’s staff costs rose from GH₵2.28 billion in 2024 to GH₵3.29 billion in 2025, an increase of 44.4 percent. The number of persons employed by the Bank grew from 2,368 to 2,672, while Group employees rose from 2,887 to 3,174. Directors’ fees across the Bank stood at GH₵10.45 million for 13 board members, up from GH₵9.48 million for 12 members the previous year. The Group’s GHIB directors added a further GH₵47.26 million in fees.

Pending legal claims nearly quadrupled

Contingent liabilities in respect of pending legal suits against the Bank and Group rose from GH₵107.65 million at the end of 2024 to GH₵477.96 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of more than 340 percent in a single year. The statements offer no breakdown of individual cases beyond noting that they relate primarily to the Bank’s central banking functions, land and housing litigation, and claims by former employees alleging wrongful dismissal. No provision has been recognised on the grounds that legal advice indicates significant liability is not probable.

On the gold operations that generated GH₵9.57 billion in gains and helped cushion the headline loss, the statements confirm that 869,915 ounces of refined bullion were sold during the year, producing revenue of approximately US$3.6 billion at an average realised price consistent with prevailing market rates, with the excess over carrying value yielding the reported gain of approximately US$989 million.

2025-Financial-Statements-1