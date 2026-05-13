Five Remanded Over Ashanti Girl’s Alleged Defilement

Five young men have been remanded in police custody after allegedly abducting and defiling a 14-year-old girl in the Ashanti Region, with the Nsuta Circuit Court in the Sekyere Central District issuing the order on Monday, May 11, following a not-guilty plea from all five accused.

Presiding Judge His Lordship Simon Nketiah Gagah remanded the accused after prosecutors, led by Chief Inspector Charles Vitarshie, told the court that investigations into the May 9 incident have been completed. The case has been adjourned to May 22 for further proceedings.

The five accused are Anthony Acheampong, 19, a rickshaw rider known as “Neymar”; Wiredu Alexander Yeboa, 19, a rickshaw rider known as “Fine Boy”; Agyekum Paul, 19, a Form Three student at Ejisu Senior High Technical School known as “Kujo”; Abeyie Boateng, 18, a rickshaw rider known as “Lama”; and Patrick Ofori, 20, an unemployed resident of Juaben.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, when the victim was sent by her uncle to collect an item from a shop near Better End Hotel in Effiduase. The accused allegedly intercepted her on her way home, forced her into a rickshaw, and drove her to Juaben. After a room there was found locked, they reportedly moved to Adensuagya, a suburb of Effiduase, where they parked in a secluded area and carried out the alleged assault.

The victim was later located at Nsutem Junction by a search party organised by her uncle. A medical examination was conducted at the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital in Asamang.

Police said cautioned statements were taken from all five accused following their arrest. The completion of investigations at this early stage positions the case for a faster trial process than is typical in such matters.