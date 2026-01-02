Five Outstanding Performers at AFCON 2025 Group Stage

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco has delivered excitement and outstanding individual performances as the tournament enters the knockout phase. Several players have risen above the rest, shaping games and carrying their nations forward. Here are five stars who have stood out so far in the competition.

Brahim Diaz of Morocco sits jointly at the top of the scoring charts with three goals after the group stage. The Real Madrid midfielder opened his AFCON account against Comoros, followed by another goal versus Mali before sealing his tally against Zambia. Diaz was easily one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in the entire tournament and achieved an incredible feat by matching a Moroccan football record that has been around for 49 years when he scored in three AFCON group stage games in a row.

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez currently leads the pack as joint top scorer with three goals so far in the tournament. His return to form has been vital for Algeria, keeping them firmly in the title conversation as the tournament progresses. The former Manchester City winger has enjoyed a resurgence after a quieter 2023 campaign.

Despite being rated the highest performer at AFCON 2025 with a score of 8.36, Ademola Lookman has been particularly influential, adding two assists to his goal tally as Nigeria swept their group with maximum points. Lookman stands out not just for his finishing but for his overall influence on Nigeria’s attack. The Atalanta forward leads the tournament in total goal involvements with four.

Egypt captain Mohamed El Shenawy, at 36, has proven that class endures. El Shenawy marshalled his defense with poise, dominated aerial balls, and delivered decisive saves in clutch moments, with his leadership, positioning, and composure central to Egypt’s progress. The veteran goalkeeper has reinforced the value of experience in a competition of this magnitude.

Noussair Mazraoui was a total standout at right back, really impressing everyone with his performance for Morocco. The Manchester United defender featured in the Confederation of African Football’s Best XI of the group stage, showcasing his defensive solidity and attacking contributions as the host nation topped their group.

The knockout phase promises more excitement, with these standout performers and others expected to continue shaping the narrative as teams battle for continental glory. With the round of 16 underway, fans across Africa eagerly anticipate more thrilling performances from the tournament’s elite stars.