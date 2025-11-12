Five New Members Join PIAC to Strengthen Petroleum Revenue Oversight

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), Ghana’s independent petroleum revenue watchdog, has sworn in five new members to replace outgoing representatives whose tenure on the committee has ended.

The new appointees include Mr. Zamboanga Rufai Saminu of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Ms. Veronica Adigbo of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), and Nana Soglo Alloh IV, representing the National House of Chiefs. Meanwhile, Mr. Christopher Opoku Nyarko of the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI) and Ms. Sena Dake of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG) were renominated by their constituent bodies to continue representing them on the committee.

They were sworn in by Mr. Samuel Arkhurst, Coordinating Director for Technical Services at the Ministry of Finance, during a brief ceremony in Accra. All members took both the Oath of Office and the Oath of Secrecy as required under the committee’s establishment legislation.

Established under the Petroleum Revenue Management Act (PRMA), 2011 (Act 815), PIAC provides citizens with independent oversight of how petroleum revenues are collected, disbursed, and used. The committee ensures that petroleum wealth contributes to sustainable development and equitable growth across Ghana.

The reconstituted committee comes at a time when Ghana’s petroleum sector faces significant challenges, including declining crude oil production. PIAC has previously organized technical consultative workshops bringing together government, industry players, civil society, analysts, and observers to address production declines and generate solutions.

Over the years, PIAC has been instrumental in spotlighting issues such as delayed disbursement of oil funds, underutilization of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), and lapses in annual spending reports. The committee’s work has informed policy reforms and strengthened public debate around the governance of Ghana’s natural resources.

Members of PIAC are drawn from various nominating institutions representing different sectors of Ghanaian society. They serve either a two-year renewable term or a three-year non-renewable term on the committee in line with the Petroleum Revenue Management Act. This structure ensures fresh perspectives while allowing experienced members to continue contributing their expertise.

The Ghana Journalists Association’s representation through Mr. Saminu brings media expertise to the committee’s communications and transparency efforts. The GJA has historically played a crucial role in ensuring that PIAC’s findings reach the broader public and contribute to informed public discourse on petroleum revenue management.

Ms. Adigbo’s appointment from the Ghana Bar Association adds legal expertise to the committee, strengthening its capacity to interpret regulatory frameworks and ensure compliance with Ghana’s petroleum revenue management laws. Legal representation has proven essential in PIAC’s oversight of complex financial transactions and contractual obligations.

The National House of Chiefs representation through Nana Soglo Alloh IV ensures traditional authority perspectives are incorporated into petroleum revenue oversight. Chiefs play significant roles in resource governance at the community level, particularly in areas where oil and gas operations directly impact local populations.

Mr. Nyarko’s renomination from GHEITI maintains continuity in the committee’s work on extractive industries transparency. His experience with transparency initiatives across Ghana’s mining and petroleum sectors provides valuable institutional knowledge as the committee continues its mandate.

Ms. Dake’s renomination from ICAG preserves accounting and financial management expertise within the committee. Her continued service ensures sustained professional scrutiny of petroleum revenue accounts, disbursements, and utilization reports that form the core of PIAC’s statutory functions.

PIAC regularly publishes statutory reports examining petroleum revenue collection and allocation. These reports analyze whether government has complied with the Petroleum Revenue Management Act in managing oil and gas revenues, including allocations to the Annual Budget Funding Amount, Ghana Petroleum Funds, and the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund.

The committee also undertakes public engagements across Ghana to educate citizens about petroleum revenue management and gather feedback on how oil wealth should benefit communities. These engagements often reveal gaps between policy intentions and on-the-ground realities in resource-affected areas.

Recent PIAC reports have raised concerns about the pace of infrastructure development funded by petroleum revenues. The committee has questioned whether projects financed through the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund deliver value for money and contribute meaningfully to national development priorities.

PIAC has also highlighted issues with declining oil production from Ghana’s offshore fields, which directly affects available petroleum revenues. The committee has called for urgent interventions to reverse production declines and maximize economic benefits from existing oil and gas assets.

The Ministry of Finance continues to take great interest in PIAC’s work, recognizing its importance in promoting transparency and accountability. The ministry has committed to keeping its doors open to PIAC for engagement and collaboration on petroleum revenue management issues.

The newly sworn-in and renominated members are expected to sustain PIAC’s mission of promoting transparency, accountability, and prudent management of petroleum revenues to benefit current and future generations. Their collective expertise across journalism, law, traditional governance, extractive industries transparency, and accounting positions the committee to maintain robust oversight.

PIAC’s leadership has emphasized the importance of teamwork among members in fulfilling the committee’s mandate. The diverse composition of the committee, drawing from multiple sectors and institutions, requires collaborative approaches to complex petroleum revenue management challenges.

As Ghana’s petroleum sector evolves, with potential new discoveries and changing global energy markets, PIAC’s role becomes increasingly critical. The committee must balance promoting maximum resource extraction benefits while ensuring environmental sustainability and community welfare.

The reconstituted committee will likely focus on ensuring that lessons from past petroleum revenue management challenges inform future policies. This includes advocating for stronger compliance mechanisms, better project monitoring, and enhanced public participation in decisions affecting petroleum wealth utilization.

Ghana’s experience with petroleum revenue management has drawn international attention, with PIAC often cited as a model for resource governance in developing countries. The committee’s independence and active engagement with citizens distinguish it from oversight bodies in many other resource-rich nations.

The new members assume their responsibilities at a crucial time when public expectations for petroleum wealth benefits remain high, even as production challenges threaten revenue flows. Their effectiveness in navigating these tensions will shape public confidence in Ghana’s resource governance systems.