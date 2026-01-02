Five Nations Lead AFCON 2025 Title Race After Group Stage

As the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco moves beyond the group stage and into the knockout rounds, the race for continental glory is beginning to take clearer shape. While AFCON is famous for surprises and dramatic twists, a handful of nations have stood out with commanding performances, tactical maturity and the star power needed to lift the trophy on January 18 at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

Morocco: Hosts Eye First Title in Half Century

Host nation Morocco enters the knockout phase as heavy favorites after topping Group A with a perfect record, though not without overcoming some early struggles. The Atlas Lions won all three group matches, defeating Comoros 2 to 0, drawing 1 to 1 with Mali and thrashing Zambia 3 to 0 to finish with nine points.

Coach Walid Regragui had earlier apologized to frustrated fans for the team’s underwhelming performance in the opening two matches, acknowledging that Morocco had not displayed the level expected of tournament favorites. The criticism reflected high expectations from supporters who remember the nation’s maiden AFCON triumph in 1976 and watched the Atlas Lions reach the 2022 World Cup semifinals in Qatar.

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi missed the first two group games due to an ankle injury sustained in Paris Saint Germain’s UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich but came off the bench in the final group fixture, signaling his return to fitness at the critical moment. His availability strengthens a squad already packed with excellence from Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz, who finished as joint top scorer in the group stage with three goals.

The team faces Tanzania in the Round of 16 on Sunday, confronting a side that advanced as one of the best third-placed teams with just two points. While Morocco are overwhelming favorites, Regragui will be wary of complacency after watching defending champions Ivory Coast nearly crash out of AFCON 2023 in the group stage before recovering to win the tournament.

This tournament is surely set to be Morocco’s crowning as African champions for the first time since 1976, far too long a wait for a country with their footballing ambitions and wealth of talent, ESPN’s Ed Dove wrote in pre-tournament analysis. This squad is packed with excellence but crucially looks balanced and with players who can control matches, in a way that few of their rivals can match.

Nigeria: Super Eagles Soar with Perfect Record

Nigeria emerged as one of the best performers during the AFCON 2025 group phase, registering three wins in three fixtures to become the first team to secure Round of 16 qualification. The Super Eagles topped Group C with maximum nine points, defeating Tanzania 2 to 1, Tunisia 3 to 2 and Uganda 3 to 1 while showcasing attacking firepower and defensive solidity.

Coach Eric Chelle, who remains unbeaten in competitive matches across 90 minutes since taking charge, has built a team capable of competing with any opponent. The three-time African champions display dangerous attacking options including Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze, creating a forward line that can hurt opponents in multiple ways.

A wounded animal after their failure to reach the World Cup, how Nigeria would love to bounce back by winning their first AFCON title since 2013, analysts noted. Despite missing out on the 2026 World Cup, progress appears to be made under Chelle’s leadership, with the team demonstrating resilience and tactical discipline throughout the group stage.

Nigeria faces Mozambique on Monday in the Round of 16, meeting a side making their first knockout stage appearance at an AFCON tournament. The Super Eagles enter as overwhelming favorites but must guard against underestimating opponents who showed defensive organization during the group phase.

Algeria: Desert Foxes Impress with Flawless Campaign

After Nigeria, Algeria were the only other side to record a perfect group stage campaign, topping Group E in style thanks to the clinical finishing of Riyad Mahrez and Ibrahim Maza. The North Africans possess squad depth and have underlined their credentials as title contenders, finishing with nine points from three wins.

Algeria defeated Sudan 3 to 0, Burkina Faso 1 to 0 and Equatorial Guinea to maintain their unbeaten record. The Desert Foxes demonstrated the strong spine and defensive organization that has become their trademark, while adding attacking flair through Mahrez’s creativity and Mohamed Amoura’s pace.

Both of Les Fennecs’ tournament triumphs have come in North Africa, on home soil in 1990 and in Cairo in 2019. How they would love to lift the trophy in the home of their fierce sporting and political rivals Morocco, creating a narrative that adds extra spice to their campaign.

Algeria’s first knockout assignment poses a tricky test against DR Congo on Tuesday, a match pitting two in-form sides who are yet to taste defeat in Morocco. DR Congo finished runners-up in Group D with two wins and one draw, producing disciplined displays at both ends of the pitch. History favors Algeria, who are unbeaten against DR Congo in six previous encounters, recording two wins and four draws.

The emergence of Amoura, top scorer during World Cup qualifying, gives Algeria a genuinely lethal striking option again, while wily operators like Mahrez, Houssem Aouar and Ismael Bennacer should allow them to impose themselves on opponents. Known for having a strong spine and being difficult to break down, Algeria are likely to go deep in the tournament.

Egypt: Pharaohs Grind Through Group Stage

Egypt secured their progression with a solid pragmatic performance in Group B, topping the group with seven points from two wins and one draw. The Pharaohs defeated Zimbabwe 2 to 1 thanks to Mohamed Salah’s stoppage time winner, beat South Africa 1 to 0 and drew 0 to 0 with Angola in their final match.

While Egypt’s performances lacked the attacking flair of previous tournaments, coach Hossam Hassan has instilled tactical discipline and defensive solidity that makes them dangerous opponents. The team kept clean sheets in two of three group matches, demonstrating the pragmatic approach that has served Egypt well in knockout football historically.

Egypt face Benin on Monday in the Round of 16, meeting a side that advanced as a best third-placed team. The Pharaohs will be heavy favorites, though Benin’s defensive organization could make for a tense encounter requiring patience and quality in the final third.

All eyes focus on Liverpool star Salah, who seeks his first AFCON crown while leading Egypt’s charge for an eighth continental title. The record seven-time champions have not lifted the trophy since 2010 despite reaching three finals in the last six tournaments, creating hunger within the squad to convert promise into silverware.

Salah is one of the Premier League’s best players and he never fails to deliver for his country, analysts noted. Not to mention, he’s expected to be the team’s penalty taker. All these combined put him in strong contention for the AFCON top scorer award alongside Nigeria’s Osimhen and Ivory Coast’s Sebastian Haller.

Senegal: Defending Dreams Despite Key Absence

Pre-tournament favorites Senegal topped Group D with seven points after two wins and one draw, edging DR Congo on goal difference. The 2021 champions boast considerable attacking firepower in Nicolas Jackson and Sadio Mane, though they will be without captain Kalidou Koulibaly, who was sent off in their final group match against Benin.

Senegal defeated Botswana 3 to 0, drew 1 to 1 with DR Congo and beat Benin 3 to 0 to secure first place. The Lions of Teranga demonstrated their trademark possession-based style while showing defensive vulnerability in moments, particularly during the draw with DR Congo when they were held despite dominating the ball.

Immense firepower, some experienced heads, plenty of young talent coming through and recent experience of going the distance makes Senegal look likely to be the best sub-Saharan African contender at AFCON, analysts observed. Keep an eye out for Lamine Camara, last year’s CAF Young Player of the Year, while the likes of Ibrahim Mbaye, Pape Matar Sarr and El Hadji Malick Diouf add youthful vigor to this experienced side.

Senegal faces Sudan on Saturday in the Round of 16 opener, confronting the lowest-ranked side left in the competition and appearing in the knockout stages for the first time in 14 years. The Teranga Lions will start as clear favorites but must navigate the match without Koulibaly’s leadership and defensive presence, creating an opportunity for younger players to step forward.

The Lions of Teranga are assembling a squad capable of replicating the heights of their golden era. The likes of Mane and Koulibaly are still in the fold, but talents including Jackson and Ismaila Sarr are reaching the peak of their powers and ready to take over the mantle of leading the team. The AFCON 2021 winners head into this tournament at a key transition point but certainly not as a team that should be counted out.

Dark Horses and Potential Spoilers

Beyond the top five favorites, defending champions Ivory Coast remain dangerous despite unconvincing group stage performances. The Elephants topped Group F with seven points after edging Cameroon on goals scored, demonstrating the resilience that characterized their remarkable 2023 triumph when they recovered from near elimination to win the tournament.

DR Congo has quietly impressed with disciplined displays and remains unbeaten after topping Group D alongside Senegal. The Leopards face Algeria in what could be the Round of 16’s most intriguing tie, pitting two in-form sides with strong defensive organizations and counter-attacking capabilities.

South Africa qualified for the 2026 World Cup and reached third place at AFCON 2023, giving Bafana Bafana confidence heading into knockout football. Coach Hugo Broos faces Cameroon in a fascinating matchup featuring his former team, creating an intriguing subplot as the Indomitable Lions seek redemption after disappointing recent tournaments.

The knockout phase promises enhanced drama as 16 nations compete for continental supremacy. Morocco’s home advantage, Nigeria’s attacking firepower, Algeria’s defensive solidity, Egypt’s tournament experience and Senegal’s balanced squad all provide compelling narratives. Whether one of these five favorites prevails or whether AFCON 2025 produces another shock champion will unfold across the next two weeks of competition.