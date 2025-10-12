Five Injured as Helicopter Spirals Into Huntington Beach Pedestrian Bridge

A Bell 222 helicopter crashed into a pedestrian bridge in Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday afternoon, injuring five people including the two occupants and three bystanders in a dramatic incident captured on video.

Emergency crews responded around 2:09 p.m. near the Cars ‘N Copters on the Coast event site, in front of the Waterfront Beach Resort, according to the California Highway Patrol. Video footage shows the helicopter spiraling before it hit the pedestrian bridge crossing Pacific Coast Highway.

A mass casualty incident was declared Saturday afternoon following the crash, though authorities later clarified that while the declaration triggered a heightened emergency response, the injuries were not life threatening.

The helicopter, which had the tail number N222EX, was reportedly associated with the Cars ‘N Copters event scheduled for Sunday. The annual event showcases luxury hypercars, exotic vehicles, and helicopters along the Huntington Beach coastline.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Huntington Beach, the two people on board the helicopter and three bystanders nearby sustained injuries. All five victims were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment.

Witness videos circulating on social media show the aircraft spinning uncontrollably before impact, suggesting a possible loss of tail rotor control, though the exact cause remains under investigation. The helicopter appeared to strike the pedestrian bridge structure before coming to rest in the area.

Police closed Pacific Coast Highway between Huntington Street and Beach Boulevard at around 3 p.m. as they began to investigate the crash. They asked people to avoid the area and use alternate routes for at least several hours after the closure was put into place.

The Bell 222 is a twin engine light helicopter that was popular in the 1980s and 1990s, known for its distinctive appearance in television shows and corporate aviation use. The model can carry up to eight passengers including the pilot.

The Cars ‘N Copters on the Coast event, scheduled for Sunday, October 12, typically draws thousands of spectators to view rare hypercars including Koenigseggs, Bugattis, Paganis, McLarens, Lamborghinis, and Aston Martins, along with helicopter displays. Event organizers have not yet announced whether Sunday’s event will proceed as planned following Saturday’s crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash to determine what caused the helicopter to lose control. NTSB investigators typically examine maintenance records, pilot qualifications, weather conditions, and mechanical factors in helicopter accidents.

Huntington Beach, located in Orange County approximately 35 miles southeast of Los Angeles, is a popular coastal destination known for its surfing culture and beach events. Pacific Coast Highway runs directly along the oceanfront through the city’s downtown area, making it a busy corridor for both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The crash occurred in a highly visible public area during daylight hours on a weekend, when beach traffic is typically at its peak. The fact that only five people were injured, with no reported fatalities, may reflect quick reactions by bystanders and the emergency response readiness of local authorities.

Helicopter crashes in populated areas remain relatively rare but can be catastrophic when they occur near crowds. The incident will likely prompt reviews of safety protocols for helicopter operations near public events and densely populated coastal areas.

The condition of the five injured individuals has not been publicly disclosed, though authorities indicated that all were transported to local hospitals. The severity of injuries in helicopter crashes can vary widely depending on impact speed, crash dynamics, and where individuals were positioned relative to the wreckage.

As the investigation continues, questions remain about what caused the helicopter to lose control, whether mechanical failure, pilot error, or environmental factors played a role, and what safety measures might prevent similar incidents at future public events involving aircraft displays.

The Huntington Beach Police Department is coordinating with federal investigators to piece together the sequence of events that led to Saturday’s crash.