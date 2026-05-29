Five Held Over Rome Tourist Gang Rape

Five African migrants, including two Nigerians, were arrested in Rome on 28 May 2026 after a 32-year-old Colombian tourist was abducted, drugged, and repeatedly assaulted over three days in an abandoned building on the city’s eastern outskirts.

The victim was outside a restaurant on the evening of 19 May when a man approached and convinced her to accompany him to purchase hashish. After a 30-minute walk, she was forced into a van and driven to Via Cesare Tallone in the Tor Cervara district.

She was held captive for 72 hours, during which she was drugged, threatened with death, and repeatedly assaulted by five men. She was also robbed of her mobile phone and wallet.

The woman eventually managed to escape and was found in a poor condition by a passing driver, who took her to Casilino Hospital. Doctors identified injuries consistent with sexual assault and immediately alerted police.

Authorities arrested five suspects: 43-year-old Malian Harouna Traore, Gambians Saidykhan Lamin, 29, and Karamba Kanteh, 38, and Nigerians Isibor Wisdom, 29, and Paul Nwabueze, 39. All five face charges of aggravated gang rape.

Investigators are still searching for three additional suspects, including the man who first lured her toward the van.

During the police operation on the building, authorities found a total of 22 migrants living there illegally. Several were issued expulsion orders and transferred to pre-removal detention centres.

The case has reignited Italy’s long-running debate over irregular migration and the management of illegal squats in Rome’s neglected periphery. Investigations remain ongoing.