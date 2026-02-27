Five Foods That Could Help Delay Premature Grey Hair

New research suggests that what you eat may be as important as your genes when it comes to the early onset of grey hair, with five foods standing out as the strongest dietary defences against premature greying.

A February 2026 study by Harley Street Hair Clinic analysed common foods to identify which contain the highest concentrations of six nutrients directly linked to hair pigmentation — iron, vitamin D, copper, protein, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids. Researchers ranked foods by nutritional density to determine the best dietary options for slowing melanin loss, the process that strips hair of its natural colour.

Lentils ranked first for iron content, providing 7.16 milligrams per 100 grams — nearly four times the amount found in beef. Iron is critical to melanin production, and consistent daily intake of between 14 and 18 milligrams can help preserve hair colour over time.

Salmon led the field for vitamin D, containing more than six times the concentration found in comparable fish. Vitamin D regulates the hair growth cycle and supports melanin activity, while the fish’s naturally high omega-3 content adds a complementary layer of protection.

Chia seeds recorded the highest omega-3 content of any food in the study at 18 grams per 100 grams. Omega-3 fatty acids reduce scalp inflammation and support nutrient delivery directly to the hair follicle. Researchers noted that just two tablespoons daily provides meaningful nourishment for scalp health.

Tuna topped the ranking for protein, at nearly 25 grams per 100 grams. Protein drives keratin production, the structural compound that makes up 95 percent of each hair strand. Without adequate protein, hair becomes brittle and loses pigment more rapidly.

Sunflower seeds led for zinc, with 5.58 milligrams per 100 grams. Zinc is responsible for follicle repair and regulating the hair growth cycle, and deficiency has been linked to accelerated thinning and pigment loss.

Commenting on the findings, a Harley Street Hair Clinic expert noted that patients presenting with premature greying almost consistently showed low levels of iron, copper, and vitamin D, and that addressing nutritional gaps can often reduce the need for repeated dyeing.

NewsGhana previously reported on the genetic and stress-related factors behind grey hair. The new research adds a nutritional dimension, suggesting that lifestyle choices can meaningfully influence the timeline.