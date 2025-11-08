Five Family Members Killed in Binduri District Attack

Five people including two children died after unidentified gunmen attacked a family compound in Temgmasug, a farming community in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region on Friday evening, November 7, 2025.

Anaba Joseph, Assembly Member for the Koloku Gumyoko Electoral Area, confirmed the tragic incident occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. when attackers struck victims who were in their family compound. All deceased belonged to the same family: a husband, his wife, their two children, and their family head believed to be in his nineties. One person survived with gunshot wounds and is receiving medical treatment.

Mr. Anaba stated he received a call about the shooting between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. but could not visit the scene immediately due to a motorbike ban, visiting the following morning to witness the aftermath personally. The incident occurred during curfew hours, and attackers also shot and killed two bullocks belonging to the household.

Samuel Azure, Presiding Member of the Binduri District, confirmed the incident and said the community was gripped with fear over frequent attacks and killings of innocent citizens. The gruesome killing has thrown the entire Koloku Gumyoko Electoral Area into a state of fear and mourning, with residents expressing concern over rising insecurity and appealing for increased security presence to prevent further attacks.

The Ghana Police Service has placed a one million Ghana cedis bounty on Mark Agingre, a native of Binduri, who is wanted in connection with the November 7 attack and several other murder cases in the Upper East Region. Police suspect Agingre is behind the recent attack that killed a man, his wife, and three of their children, with another child surviving and receiving treatment at Bolgatanga Government Hospital.

Investigations also link Agingre to an earlier incident on October 27, 2025, in which an elderly man and his two children were murdered in Binduri, with authorities examining potential connections to other targeted killings in the area. The police have urged the public to report any credible information to the nearest police station or call 191 or 18555.

The Assembly Member described the attack as devastating and criticized security agencies for failing to protect residents despite intelligence pointing to escalating tensions. The Presiding Member appealed to the District Security Council and police to intensify patrols in the area to restore calm and reassure residents of their safety.

Nurideen Mohammed Mununi, Member of Parliament for Nalerigu/Gambaga who serves on Parliament’s Interior and Defence Committee, called for a swift and thorough investigation into the shooting. Speaking in an interview on Channel One News on Saturday, November 8, the MP expressed deep concern and strongly condemned the incident, describing it as unacceptable that such acts of violence continue despite ongoing security interventions.

The MP stated that the Interior Minister is doing his best, but the issue is overwhelming, noting that authorities often set up investigations but concrete outcomes must follow with criminals identified, prosecuted, and made to face the law to prevent future incidents.

The Binduri District has experienced escalating security challenges in recent months with multiple targeted attacks on residents. Community members have repeatedly called for enhanced security measures to protect vulnerable populations from armed assailants who strike during nighttime hours when movement restrictions limit emergency response capabilities.

Local authorities face significant challenges coordinating security operations in rural farming communities where sparse population distribution and limited infrastructure complicate patrol activities and rapid response protocols. The motorbike ban mentioned by the Assembly Member reflects broader security restrictions implemented across parts of the Upper East Region to combat criminal activity.

Temgmasug residents and surrounding communities remain anxious as investigations continue, hoping for swift justice and restoration of peace in the Binduri District. The November 7 attack represents the latest in a series of violent incidents that have destabilized the area and prompted urgent appeals for government intervention.

Police have confirmed investigations are ongoing to apprehend those responsible for the attack. The substantial bounty offered for information leading to Mark Agingre’s arrest signals law enforcement determination to bring suspects to justice and restore security in affected communities.

The incident highlights ongoing security vulnerabilities in Ghana’s northern regions where rural communities face persistent threats from armed criminal elements. Authorities must balance enforcement operations with community safety concerns while addressing underlying factors contributing to violence in the area.