Fitch Ratings Maintains Deteriorating Outlook for Global Shipping Sector in 2026

Fitch Ratings has maintained its deteriorating outlook for the global shipping sector in 2026 reflecting slower economic growth and rising geopolitical risks that will weigh on demand and profits.

The rating agency released its Global Shipping Outlook 2026 report on December 8 2025 warning that weaker Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth across major economies combined with potential financial market shocks could reduce shipping demand.

Container shipping is expected to be hardest hit with performance projected to weaken significantly in 2026 as lower freight rates resulting from weakened supply demand balance lead to lower profits. The container order book stands at approximately 30 percent of existing fleet representing its highest level in more than 10 years. Regional variations are expected with container trade to North America remaining particularly weak compared with other regions.

Tanker shipping particularly crude oil carriers is projected to continue performing well due to growth in end demand and tonne miles. Seaborne oil trade grew in 2025 due to higher production by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus (OPEC Plus) and non OPEC Plus producers leading to approximately 3 percent supply increase with the same expected in 2026. The rise in tonne miles related to oil exports from Russia and Red Sea disruption has kept overall demand for tankers high.

The dry bulk segment is expected to see weak performance but volumes should remain stable year on year. Order books remain healthy at close to 11 percent and 16 percent of existing fleet for dry bulk and tankers respectively which are needed to replace ageing fleets. Further significant growth is limited by shortage of yard slots for new orders over the next three years.

Performance across other segments such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping and car carriers is expected to remain broadly stable. Shipping order books have increased moderately across various segments but vessel scrappage remains low resulting in moderate capacity increase. Fitch expects partial mitigation through increased fleet idling from approximately 1 percent currently blank sailings scrapping and slow steaming.

The sector will be affected by lower GDP growth expected across most major economies in 2026 compared to 2025 with downside risk from any correction in financial markets. A key event risk across shipping segments is resumption of Red Sea transits leading to reduction in tonne mile demand although there is limited visibility on this possible development. Geopolitical and policy risks have become bigger drivers of deteriorating 2026 outlook for global shipping sector than underlying industry fundamentals.

Tariff disputes have moderated expectations for volume growth particularly for container shipping in 2025 and 2026. The medium term impact from protectionist measures remains difficult to quantify but should be negative overall. An increase in trade protectionism could also alter trade flows and limit demand for some high margin or critical products over medium term although some new trade lanes could strengthen to offset those more affected.

These risks include potential tariff related escalation other protectionism driven tensions such as port fees possible resumption of Red Sea transits potential conflict in Venezuela and increasing competition for control of shipping value chains. Trade tensions and tariff disputes represent significant concerns for industry stakeholders as protectionist measures could reshape shipping routes and reduce demand for some high value goods even as new trade lanes emerge that may offset losses.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Net Zero framework yet to be approved is likely to increase pressure on shipping companies cost structures over medium term and extent of pass through of increased costs has yet to be seen. Emissions regulations have developed further and there is better visibility over IMO longer term plan through Net Zero framework although it is yet to be approved. These regulatory developments are likely to put pressure on shipping companies margins in medium term and extent of pass through is not yet known.

The pending IMO framework could add pressure to shipping companies costs though how much of these costs will be passed on remains unclear according to industry analysts. Environmental regulations requiring vessels to meet emissions reduction targets have prompted continuing new orders to replace ageing fleets and upgrade vessels to multi fuel capability. Dual fuel ships have become commonplace as vessel operators place new orders with shipyards to comply with stricter regulations.

Container volumes grew despite challenging environment with trade reaching approximately 126.75 million Twenty Foot Equivalent Units (TEU) from January to August 2025 representing 4.4 percent year on year growth according to industry data. Yet many major import markets notably United States have cooled with tariffs and economic uncertainty dampening demand particularly from China derived imports. This suggests growth in 2026 will be more modest weighted toward emerging trade corridors intra Asia flows or rerouted trades.

Given capacity growth outpacing demand industry forecasts expect spot and contract rates to soften possibly down 10 to 25 percent. Second hand container and vessel values are likely to remain depressed through 2026 with disposal programs underway and few buyers in disturbed market. Pressure grows on smaller players with non vessel operating common carriers and intermediaries in riskier corridors facing tightened margins payment delays and financial stress especially if demand remains sluggish.

Lanes that could hold up better include China to emerging markets in Africa and Southeast Asia intra Asia and India Europe or regional trade corridors which may perform relatively well even if traditional trans Pacific or China to United States trade softens. Carriers will prioritize flexibility and lean operations with expectations of less new ordering more scrapping or slow steaming and efforts to optimize utilization and cut costs.

The intermodal and leasing market is feeling pressure with participants flagging growing stress among non vessel operating common carriers in Middle East India Southeast Asia lanes pointing to longer payment terms and rising counterparty risk. Regional signals indicate record numbers of firms reporting ultra long payment delays reflecting broader economic challenges.

Ghana’s economy depends significantly on maritime trade for imports and exports with Tema Port serving as major gateway for goods entering and leaving country. Challenges in global shipping sector including higher freight costs and capacity constraints directly impact costs of imported goods and competitiveness of Ghanaian exports in international markets. Container shipping disruptions particularly affect manufacturing and retail sectors reliant on timely delivery of raw materials and finished products.

The maritime transport sector contributes to national economy through port operations shipping services logistics and related activities. Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority continues working to improve efficiency and capacity at Tema Port and Takoradi Port to handle growing trade volumes. Recent infrastructure investments aim to position Ghana as regional maritime hub serving West African markets.

Rising shipping costs combined with supply demand imbalances in global container sector create inflationary pressures on imported goods affecting consumer prices in Ghana. Businesses face challenges managing inventory and planning operations amid uncertainty about freight rates and vessel availability. The government monitors global shipping developments to assess potential impacts on trade flows and economic growth.

Fitch Ratings maintains investment grade ratings for major shipping companies and maritime financial institutions based on assessment of credit quality financial strength and risk management capabilities. The deteriorating outlook for 2026 reflects challenging operating environment rather than immediate credit concerns. Rating agency continues monitoring sector developments to assess implications for individual company ratings and sovereign exposures.

Overall the global shipping sector is entering period of slower growth rising costs and ongoing uncertainty with companies needing to navigate both economic and geopolitical challenges. These factors make 2026 particularly uncertain year for industry with container shipping margins likely to face real pressure. Strategic adjustments in fleet management route optimization and cost control will determine which operators successfully navigate challenging environment.

The shipping industry remains vital to global trade facilitating approximately 90 percent of world merchandise trade by volume. Despite challenges ahead sector demonstrates resilience through cycles adapting to changing market conditions regulatory requirements and geopolitical developments. Long term fundamentals including growing global population expanding middle class in emerging markets and increasing trade integration support continued demand for maritime transport services.

Industry stakeholders including shipowners operators port authorities cargo owners and logistics providers continue engaging on strategies to strengthen supply chain resilience improve operational efficiency and advance sustainability objectives. Collaboration among public and private sector actors remains essential for addressing systemic challenges and ensuring maritime sector continues supporting economic development and international commerce.