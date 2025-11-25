Fitch Projects Bank of Ghana Rate Drop to Sixteen Point Five Percent

Fitch Solutions is projecting that the Bank of Ghana (BoG) will continue its monetary easing cycle over the next two years, cutting the policy rate to 16.50 percent by the end of 2026.

The forecast, delivered at the 2026 PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Post Budget Forum in Accra, reflects confidence in Ghana’s strengthening macroeconomic fundamentals and a sustained decline in inflation.

Mike Kruiniger, Assistant Director at Fitch Solutions, told participants that Ghana’s improving economic environment has created room for further rate cuts. He noted that the central bank has already embarked on what has become the world’s fastest monetary easing cycle this year.

“Rates have remained elevated, but the Bank of Ghana launched a decisive easing cycle this summer, cutting by 650 basis points so far, the fastest monetary easing cycle globally this year,” he said.

According to Fitch Solutions, inflation’s return to the BoG’s target band, combined with robust foreign exchange inflows and a relatively stable currency, will continue to support monetary loosening. Kruiniger said these conditions underpin the projection that the policy rate will gradually fall to 16.50 percent by late 2026.

While acknowledging that monetary policy effects take time to filter through, Kruiniger expects lending activity to rebound strongly in the coming quarters after nearly three years of weakened private sector credit growth. “While monetary transmission takes time, we anticipate a clear pickup in private sector credit demand over the coming quarters, following nearly three years of weakness,” he stated.

On the broader economy, Fitch Solutions maintains an optimistic outlook for 2026. The firm forecasts that Ghana will outperform many emerging market peers, projecting real gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.9 percent next year, up from 5.8 percent in 2025. The momentum, it says, will be driven by strong private consumption and a continued recovery in investment following the steep contraction seen in 2023.

“We see the 2026 budget as broadly supportive of growth, and this aligns with our forecast that Ghana’s real GDP growth will rise from an already strong 5.8 percent in 2025 to 5.9 percent in 2026. Continued strong economic performance will be driven by private consumption and an ongoing recovery in fixed investment, which is rebounding from the sharp contraction recorded in 2023,” Kruiniger said.

Ghana is set to outpace several major emerging markets in 2026, including mainland China, Indonesia, and Kenya. Fitch Solutions expects medium term growth to remain healthy at around five percent through the remainder of the decade, supported by strong domestic demand.

However, the firm pointed to one major threat: rising insecurity in the Sahel. Kruiniger warned that the escalating Islamist insurgency could pose significant risks to Ghana’s stability and economic progress if regional tensions spill over.

He cautioned that heightened security threats, particularly as militant activity intensifies in Mali, may force Ghana to allocate more resources to defence. Although Ghana has so far been shielded from violent spillovers thanks in part to its northern terrain and stronger state presence, instability in the region is worsening.

“Our base case is that Ghana will remain largely insulated from major attacks,” Kruiniger said, explaining that Ghana’s northern terrain is far less forested than neighboring Benin or Côte d’Ivoire, making it harder for Sahel based militants to operate undetected.

The PwC post budget forum was held on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, in Accra. Kruiniger described Ghana’s growth trajectory as particularly impressive, noting that the 2026 budget supports a continuation of the positive trends seen this year.

Fitch Solutions’ earlier projections indicated that the BoG would lower its benchmark interest rate to 23 percent by end 2025 and 20 percent by end 2026. However, the more recent forecast presented at the PwC forum projects the rate reaching 16.50 percent by late 2026, reflecting improved economic conditions.

The firm expects the central bank to continue easing through the remainder of 2025 and into the first half of 2026, though the cycle could come to a halt in the second half of 2026 as inflationary pressures re emerge, caused by the unwinding of favorable base effects and a more expansionary fiscal policy.

Despite these adjustments, Fitch Solutions does not believe that lower interest rates will place pressure on the cedi, as persistently high gold prices will continue to bolster the BoG’s reserves and its capacity to defend the currency.

Stronger purchasing power among households and a more favorable business environment are contributing to the positive outlook. Consumer spending has benefited from moderating inflation and greater exchange rate stability, while companies are gradually increasing capital expenditure as confidence returns.