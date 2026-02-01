Fitch Cites Ghana Debt Deal in Afreximbank Downgrade to Junk Status

Global ratings agency Fitch has pointed to Ghana’s debt restructuring as a key factor behind its decision to downgrade African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) to junk status, arguing the process exposed the lender to higher than expected credit risks.

Fitch cut Afreximbank’s Long Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to BB+ from BBB and withdrew future ratings on Wednesday, ending what it described as a strained relationship with the African trade finance institution. The agency also downgraded the bank’s Short Term IDR to B from F3, and lowered ratings on its global medium term note programme and debt issuance to BB+ from BBB.

According to Fitch, central to the downgrade was Afreximbank’s treatment during Ghana’s debt restructuring involving a $750 million sovereign loan. The agency said the bank’s inclusion in the restructuring underlines its weakening policy importance.

“Afreximbank and Ghana announced in December 2025 that they had reached an agreement in principle with respect to Afreximbank’s $750 million sovereign loan to Ghana,” Fitch stated in its announcement. “The International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated that the deal is in line with the comparability of treatment under Ghana’s official creditor committee.”

Fitch viewed this as evidence that Afreximbank did not benefit from preferred creditor status typically associated with multilateral development banks. While the agency had not previously given any uplift in its solvency assessment for preferred creditor status, it said the agreement challenged assumptions about preferential treatment.

“The bank’s inclusion in Ghana’s restructuring underlines its weakening policy importance, in our view,” Fitch stated. The development led the agency to revise its assessment of Afreximbank’s business profile to high risk from medium risk.

Ghana and Afreximbank announced resolution of the loan dispute on December 25, 2025, with Reuters reporting that the Paris Club of official creditors accepted the deal. That acceptance, according to Fitch, signaled that Afreximbank had absorbed losses.

The ratings agency cited broader concerns beyond Ghana, including elevated credit risk, weak risk management policies, and uncertainty over how the bank handles stress situations involving sovereign borrowers. Fitch said its latest assessment of Afreximbank’s high business profile risk underpins the high risk quality of governance assessment and high strategy risk.

“The high risk business environment assessment reflects the bank’s exposure to a high risk operating environment with weak credit quality, low income per capita and high political risk in the countries of operation,” Fitch explained.

A BB+ rating places Afreximbank below investment grade, a classification often referred to as high yield or junk, indicating higher risk for investors. The downgrade could increase borrowing costs for the bank and potentially affect its ability to provide affordable financing to African governments.

Despite the downgrade, Fitch acknowledged that Afreximbank remains strongly capitalized. The bank maintains a usable capital to risk weighted assets ratio of 21% at the end of 2024 and what Fitch described as excellent internal capital generation.

Afreximbank’s liquidity position was also assessed as solid, supported by a large share of highly rated treasury assets. About 50% of treasury assets were rated AA to AAA at year end 2024, above Fitch’s strong threshold of 40%. The bank’s liquidity profile benefits from access to capital markets and diversified funding sources, including $2.1 billion in credit lines.

However, Fitch said these strengths were outweighed by heightened credit, governance and strategy risks that now define the bank’s operating profile. The agency stressed it decided to withdraw Afreximbank’s ratings for commercial reasons and would no longer provide analytical coverage of the institution.

Afreximbank pushed back strongly against the downgrade. The bank had already terminated its credit rating relationship with Fitch on January 23, 2026, one week before Fitch announced the downgrade and withdrawal.

In a statement issued Friday, Afreximbank said it was cutting ties with Fitch, arguing the agency’s rating approach no longer reflects understanding of its development focused mandate and role in supporting African economies. The bank stated that the credit rating exercise no longer reflects a good understanding of its Establishment Agreement, mission and mandate.

The African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), an arrangement established by African Union states to monitor governance performance, also criticized Fitch’s decision. The APRM said treating sovereign exposures as equivalent to commercial loans is flawed and reflects misunderstanding of the governance architecture of African financial institutions.

“Doing so reflects a misunderstanding of the governance architecture of African financial institutions and the nature of intra African development finance,” the APRM stated.

Afreximbank argued that its establishing treaty, executed by 53 African states, requires the multilateral development bank not participate in debt restructuring negotiations. The bank maintained it is not participating in debt restructuring negotiations related to any member countries, as doing so would be inconsistent with its establishment treaty.

“For clarity, the bank establishment agreement is a treaty entered into by, and among, all participating states and between the participating states and the Bank,” Afreximbank stated. “Accordingly, Afreximbank would like to reaffirm that it is not participating in debt restructuring negotiations related to any of its member countries.”

The dispute highlighted broader questions about how African multilateral institutions should be treated during sovereign debt restructuring. Other creditors argued that because Afreximbank typically charges higher interest rates and pays dividends to shareholders, it should not have priority over commercial lenders.

Similar debates have played out in Zambia and Malawi, where governments owe Afreximbank and other regional development banks substantial sums. Trade and Development Bank also faces battles for preferential creditor status in those countries.

The Ghana loan dispute began after Parliament approved the $750 million facility on July 20, 2022, when the country had lost access to international capital markets following credit rating downgrades. The money arrived in three separate disbursements to support balance of payments and trade finance needs during acute economic pressure.

Tensions emerged after Ghana launched its debt restructuring programme under an IMF supported Extended Credit Facility. The government maintained Afreximbank should be treated as a commercial creditor and take losses, while the bank resisted, arguing its multilateral status entitled it to preferential treatment similar to that accorded the IMF and World Bank.

Ghana continues working through its broader debt restructuring programme, which covers approximately $13 billion in eurobonds and bilateral loans. The government has reached agreements with commercial creditors and major bilateral partners including China.

Dr. Yemi Kale, Group Chief Economist and Managing Director of Research and Trade Intelligence at Afreximbank, previously noted that flawed and externally biased credit rating models push up borrowing costs for African countries despite improving macroeconomic outlooks.

According to Kale, international credit rating agencies continue assessing African economies using one size fits all models that do not reflect the structure, risks or policy frameworks within the continent. He estimated the opportunity cost and unnecessary loss of investment resulting from unfavorable ratings to be north of $100 billion annually.

“Countries are paying an unnecessary interest rate, and sometimes they cannot pursue a certain funding option because of the risk perception,” Kale stated.

The African Credit Rating Agency, backed by the African Union, announced plans to begin issuing ratings by late 2025 or early 2026. The agency aims to provide a homegrown alternative to Fitch, Moody’s and S&P.

Afreximbank’s move represents a rare issuer led termination of a major credit rating relationship following a downgrade in full public view. Despite severing ties, the impact of Fitch’s downgrade remains, as investors continue referencing its assessment when pricing Afreximbank bonds.

With Fitch out, more weight will now fall on Moody’s and S&P evaluations, intensifying scrutiny on the bank’s sovereign exposure, asset quality and reporting standards. The development reflects a broader shift in how multilateral African banks are treated by rating agencies, increasingly like commercial lenders rather than policy driven institutions.

Fitch’s assessment underscores how Ghana’s debt restructuring continues to ripple beyond the country itself, affecting institutions linked to the process. The outcome may influence similar disputes elsewhere in Africa, with regional development banks and governments drawing lessons about negotiation strategies and the practical limits of preferred creditor status.