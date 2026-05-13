Fitch Cautions Ghana Over Three Key Economic Risks

Fitch Ratings has warned that Ghana’s recently upgraded credit outlook could be reversed if the country fails to address three specific vulnerabilities that continue to threaten its economic recovery.

The caution forms part of the agency’s latest ratings assessment, published after Fitch upgraded Ghana and signalled renewed confidence in the country’s fiscal consolidation efforts. Despite the positive shift, the agency stressed that gains remain fragile and highly conditional.

The first risk identified is a deterioration in fiscal performance. Fitch warned that if government spending rises sharply without matching revenue growth, particularly through election-related commitments, public sector compensation, or unplanned expenditures, the primary fiscal surplus could weaken. The agency also stressed the importance of continuing public financial management reforms to improve spending controls, reduce waste, and strengthen transparency in the use of public funds.

The second concern centres on external buffers. Fitch cautioned that Ghana must sustain its foreign exchange reserve accumulation to stay resilient against external shocks. As a commodity-dependent economy reliant on gold, cocoa, and oil exports, Ghana remains exposed to global price volatility. A sharp decline in export earnings could pressure the cedi, fuel imported inflation, and erode the reserve position that has recently improved.

The third risk relates to rising debt servicing costs. Fitch warned that higher-than-anticipated inflation could push interest rates upward, increasing government borrowing costs and driving up the interest-to-revenue ratio. When a larger share of government revenue flows into debt servicing, less money remains available for healthcare, education, infrastructure, and social programmes.

Fitch’s upgrade reflected improving macroeconomic stability, stronger fiscal performance, easing inflationary pressures, and progress under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported programme. However, the agency made clear that any significant policy slippage could quickly undo this progress and return Ghana to another downgrade cycle.