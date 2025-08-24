Fishing Community Erupts Over Mysterious Sea Burial Ritual

Saturday morning brought unexpected drama to Nkotompo, a quiet fishing community in Sekondi-Takoradi, when residents confronted a group they suspected of conducting illegal “sakawa” rituals.

The confrontation began when about ten people in expensive cars arrived at the beach and dropped what appeared to be a coffin wrapped in sacking into the ocean.

Local residents weren’t having any of it. They surrounded the group, demanding explanations and refusing to let them leave until the mysterious object was retrieved from the water. The sight of strangers disposing of suspicious packages in their community waters triggered immediate anger and fear.

“We saw these men drive in and bring something wrapped in a sack from their vehicle to the beach. We suspect it’s a human body,” one resident told reporters. The accusation reflected deep community concerns about internet fraud rituals that allegedly involve human sacrifice.

The group’s appearance did nothing to calm suspicions. They wore white clothing decorated with mystical symbols and yellow robes, with both men and women among their number. Their unusual dress and secretive behavior only intensified community fears about their true purpose.

Frederick Acheanpong, the Assembly Member for Nkotompo, found himself managing an increasingly volatile situation. Residents demanded action while the mysterious group insisted they had done nothing wrong. “We are working to calm the community. I’ve called on the chief for help,” he explained.

The group’s leader, who identified himself as Lord Ackam, pushed back against the “sakawa” allegations. He claimed they represented a spiritual organization called the Spiritual Scientists, not internet fraudsters engaged in ritual sacrifice.

“One of our members has passed away, and our rituals require us to drop his belongings in the sea,” Ackam explained to community members. Other group members supported his account, insisting they had only disposed of symbolic items belonging to their deceased colleague.

The explanation failed to satisfy angry residents. Why choose their community for this ritual? Why arrive unannounced in expensive vehicles? Why conduct activities that looked suspiciously like the “sakawa” rituals that have plagued other coastal communities?

Traditional authorities eventually intervened at the chief’s palace, working to defuse tensions before the situation escalated further. The community’s concerns about ritual activities in their waters reflect broader anxieties about internet fraud schemes that allegedly involve supernatural practices.

Police have taken custody of the group for investigation. Whether their story about spiritual burial rituals holds up under scrutiny remains to be determined, but the incident has already highlighted the deep suspicions that surround mysterious activities in Ghana’s coastal communities.

The confrontation underscores how communities are increasingly vigilant about protecting their spaces from activities they perceive as threatening or exploitative. For Nkotompo residents, Saturday’s events represented exactly the kind of intrusion they’re determined to prevent.