Fisherman Jailed 10 Years for Defiling Minor

A 49 year old fisherman, Samuel Armah, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with hard labor by the Cape Coast Circuit Court Two for defiling a 13 year old girl at Mumford, near Apam, in the Central Region.

Armah, also known as Kofi Nyan, pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement when he appeared before Her Honour Nana Aba Quiba Nunoo on October 28, 2025. He was convicted on his own plea and has since been transferred to the Ankaful Prison to begin his sentence.

The incident occurred on October 16, 2025, and sparked public outrage after a video of the assault circulated widely on social media. In the footage, Armah is heard accusing the girl of stealing 800 cedis from him and demanding 200 cedis every hour as payment.

“Stop the assault so I could search for the money,” the victim said.

The victim is seen in the video pleading with him to stop the assault, but he allegedly refused. Some bystanders were captured urging him on, while others appeared disturbed by the act.

The Central Regional Police Command arrested Armah on October 17, 2025, following a report received at about 1 p.m. by the Apam District Police Command. Police, with support from the Mumford task force, arrested him at a ghetto in Mumford, where he had lured the victim.

The girl was taken to the St. Luke Catholic Hospital for medical examination and treatment. The case was later referred to the Central Regional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), where Armah admitted to the offense during interrogation.

Four accomplices, identified as Agoogo, Edina, Kwesi Abbam, and Agya Ankoto, are on the run. The police have appealed to residents of Mumford and surrounding communities to assist with information that could lead to their arrest.