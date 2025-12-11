Fise Chief Appeals to IGP to Prevent Chieftaincy Conflict

The Fise Mantse, Nii Nmai Fise II, has urged Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Yohuno to intervene in escalating tensions in Fise, warning that continued interference in local chieftaincy matters could spark violent clashes.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, Nii Nmai Fise II expressed concern over an alleged attempts by Nii Doodoo Nsakii to install parallel chiefs in Fise, actions he says are undermining his authority as the officially recognized and gazetted chief.

According to him, these activities are occurring with the tacit support of the Amasaman police, heightening the risk of confrontation.

The chief emphasised that he has obtained and publicly published his certificate of office and gazette, confirming Fise as part of the Sempe Stool under Nii Adotey Otintor. “All these actions by Nii Doodoo Nsakii are deliberate attempts to create chaos and bloodshed in Fise. If anyone has a grievance, they should challenge my gazette in court,” he said.

He called on the IGP to ensure that the police communicate the facts to the community and prevent any attempts to subvert the authority of the gazetted chief.

“This is about maintaining peace in our community. I will not sit by while attempts are made to provoke conflict,” Nii Nmai Fise II added.

The appeal comes amid rising tensions in the Ga Traditional Area, with concerns that rival factions could disrupt law and order in the locality.

However document available to this reporter suggests that the Ga Traditional Council formally recognized Nii Nmai Fise II, known in private life as Ex-Warrant Officer I Nathaniel Addy, as the substantive Chief of Fise (Fise Mantse), a subdivision under the Sempe Stool of the Ga Traditional Area.

The confirmation was contained in an official letter issued on 16th February 2024 by the Registrar of the Ga Traditional Council, Mrs. Evelyn Amewotse, on behalf of the President of the Council.

According to the statement, Nii Nmai Fise II’s status as Fise Mantse has been duly acknowledged and affirmed by the traditional authority, granting him all rights, privileges, and responsibilities associated with the position.

“The Ga Traditional Council recognizes and confirms his status as the Chief of Fise (Fise Mantse) under the said Traditional Area. Please accord him all courtesies due him,” the letter stated.

His recognition is expected to strengthen traditional administration within the Sempe Stool and enhance ongoing efforts to promote development and unity in the Fise community.

Residents and stakeholders within the Ga State are encouraged to accord the newly confirmed chief the appropriate respect as he undertakes his duties in line with established customs and traditional protocols.