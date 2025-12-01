FirstBank Pledges Deeper Investment in Ghana Financial Ecosystem

The Group Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank, Olusegun Alebiosu, paid a courtesy call on Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, reaffirming the institution’s commitment to deepening investment in Ghana’s financial ecosystem, strengthening inclusion, and supporting the country’s broader economic transformation agenda.

The strategic meeting held at the Bank of Ghana was attended by First Deputy Governor Dr. Zakari Mumuni and the Governor’s Special Assistant Korsi Dzokoto. Alebiosu underscored FirstBank’s readiness to partner with the Central Bank in shaping the future of financial services in Ghana and commended the institution’s forward looking approach while highlighting the importance of innovation driven growth for the sector.

Alebiosu stated that FirstBank is fully aligned with Ghana’s national transformation agenda, noting the commitment goes beyond financial intermediation. He emphasized the bank is investing in a future where innovation drives opportunity, resilience strengthens institutions, and inclusion ensures that no segment of society is left behind. The bank focuses strategically on expanding financial inclusion, strengthening small and medium sized enterprise (SME) support, and accelerating the rollout of technology led financial solutions to households, traders, and underserved communities.

Touching on Ghana’s macroeconomic trajectory, Alebiosu acknowledged that easing interest rates present new opportunities for improved loan repayment behavior, healthier loan books, and enhanced real sector productivity. He stressed the vital role of development finance institutions in reducing the overall cost of credit and catalyzing growth.

Addressing the Government’s emerging 24 Hour Economy initiative, he noted the importance of dependable and decentralized energy systems. According to him, small scale, localized power solutions especially in industrial hubs could significantly drive Ghana’s light industrialization efforts. Alebiosu reiterated that FirstBank remains committed to deploying its expertise, capital, and digital capacity to help build a stronger and more resilient financial ecosystem that supports long term national development.

He was accompanied by Rosie Ebe Arthur, a non executive director of FirstBank Ghana, Victor Yaw Asante, managing director and chief executive officer of FirstBank Ghana, and Osahon Ogieva, deputy managing director. The delegation’s visit to the Central Bank follows a recent courtesy call on President John Dramani Mahama, where Alebiosu outlined the bank’s readiness to support key national development initiatives including the Big Push infrastructure programme.

Dr. Asiama commended FirstBank for its leadership and alignment with the nation’s economic priorities. He provided an outlook on the banking sector, describing 2025 as one of the most stable and encouraging periods in recent years, citing improved sovereign ratings, stronger macroeconomic fundamentals, and easing pressures across the sector.

The Governor reaffirmed the Central Bank’s commitment to addressing non performing loans, strengthening weak balance sheets, and maintaining asset quality as a key regulatory priority. He stated the goal is to ensure a stronger, cleaner, and more resilient banking system capable of supporting Ghana’s next phase of economic expansion, expressing belief that the post International Monetary Fund era will mark the beginning of a more robust growth trajectory.

Asiama highlighted the importance of export led growth and encouraged banks to scale up advisory services for Ghanaian businesses seeking to compete globally. Additionally, he urged financial institutions to list on the Ghana Stock Exchange to deepen transparency and improve governance. The Governor stressed the need for proactive regulation in the face of rapid growth of financial technology firms.

He announced that a national Artificial Intelligence (AI) regulatory framework will soon be introduced to guide innovation while safeguarding consumers. FirstBank operates subsidiaries across three continents, including Africa, Europe, and Asia, with FirstBank UK Limited in London and Paris, branches in Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Gambia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone, FBNBank in Senegal, and a representative office in Beijing, China.

The bank recently inaugurated a state of the art student hub at the University of Ghana and commissioned a new branch in Tamale alongside establishment of a digital information technology hub that develops software used across the FirstBank Group. Alebiosu stated the plan is to expand growth and deepen digital offerings in 2026, affirming alignment with government policy to digitize and diversify the economy.

FirstBank, established in 1894, positions itself as more than a financial institution, aiming to serve as a strategic development partner committed to empowering SMEs, supporting youth led enterprises, and strengthening productive sectors essential for Ghana’s future.