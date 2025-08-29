FirstBank Ghana hosts annual staff gathering amid culture transformation push

FirstBank Ghana will bring together employees from across its operations for the bank’s sixth annual staff engagement event on Saturday.

The MD’s Roadshow represents the financial institution’s signature approach to internal communication and strategic alignment.

The gathering serves multiple purposes beyond traditional corporate meetings. Staff from different branches and departments will participate in team sessions, case study discussions, and strategic planning activities. Musical performances and recognition ceremonies are also scheduled throughout the day.

Victor Yaw Asante, Managing Director and Chief Executive, described the event as a moment of organizational renewal. “This special staff engagement is always a moment of renewal for us at FirstBank,” he said. The executive emphasized the gathering’s role in progress assessment and goal alignment for remaining 2025 targets.

The bank’s ReCulture initiative takes center stage this year. This transformation program spans the broader FirstBank Group and focuses on collaboration methods, accountability measures, and inclusive workplace practices. According to management statements, the initiative positions organizational culture as a competitive differentiator in Ghana’s banking sector.

Former tennis professional Naa Shika Adu will address attendees as the featured speaker. Adu currently serves as president of the Africa Tennis Connect Foundation and brings experience from her athletic career representing Ghana nationally. Her background includes university-level tennis at the University of Ghana and subsequent advocacy work supporting youth sports participation.

Previous roadshow speakers have included notable Ghanaian figures from entertainment, sports, and business sectors. Past participants featured playwright James Ebo Whyte, former boxing champion Azumah Nelson, entrepreneur Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei, and musician Sarkodie.

The roadshow format has evolved since its 2019 inception. What started as direct leadership-staff dialogue has expanded into comprehensive engagement programming. The current model integrates strategic discussions with team building activities and performance recognition elements.

Management positions the August event as both assessment and preparation. With four months remaining in 2025, the bank aims to use the gathering to evaluate progress against annual objectives while building momentum for year-end performance targets.

FirstBank Ghana operates as part of the larger FirstBank Group network across West Africa. The institution has maintained expansion efforts in Ghana’s competitive banking landscape while pursuing customer-focused service strategies.