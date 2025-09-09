FirstBank Ghana Expands North with Tamale Branch Opening

FirstBank Ghana will inaugurate its first Northern Region branch Thursday, extending banking services to underserved markets in Ghana’s rapidly developing northern belt.

The Tamale branch opening on September 11 represents a strategic push into Northern Ghana, where access to formal financial services remains limited despite national financial inclusion initiatives. The facility on Hospital Road positions the bank in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital and a key commercial hub.

“Opening a branch in Tamale is more than geographical expansion,” said Victor Yaw Asante, Managing Director of FirstBank Ghana. “It is a deliberate investment in the people and potential of Northern Ghana.”

FirstBank Ghana currently operates 22 branches and two agencies across the country, with previous expansions focused primarily on southern Ghana including Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, and Western regions. The Tamale launch marks the bank’s first physical presence in the northern territories.

The expansion targets Northern Ghana’s growing micro, small, and medium enterprises in agriculture, agro-processing, transport, and commerce sectors. Tamale’s economy centers on rice milling, livestock, shea butter processing, and regional trade, sectors critical to Ghana’s food security and rural employment.

Northern Ghana faces significant financial inclusion challenges, with rural communities often relying on informal financial systems or traveling long distances to access banking services. Community banks and microfinance institutions have traditionally served this market, though larger commercial banks have maintained limited presence.

The bank promises tailored solutions for northern businesses, including flexible financing and digital banking options suited to local economic realities. FirstBank Ghana operates under First Bank of Nigeria Limited, which maintains operations across sub-Saharan Africa with 131 years of banking experience.

Tamale’s strategic location along regional trade corridors connecting Ghana to Burkina Faso and other Sahel countries makes it attractive for banking expansion. The city serves as a distribution hub for agricultural products moving south and imported goods heading north.

The branch opening reflects broader trends in Ghana’s banking sector, where institutions increasingly target previously underserved regions to expand customer bases and support government financial inclusion goals. Ghana’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy aims to increase formal financial service access across all regions.

FirstBank Ghana’s northern expansion comes as the region experiences infrastructure development, improved road networks, and growing commercial activity. The bank will compete with established players including Fidelity Bank, which already operates in the Northern Region.

The new branch will offer retail banking, business banking, trade finance, and digital services designed to serve both individual customers and enterprises. Opening ceremonies Thursday will feature local officials and business leaders highlighting the expansion’s significance for regional development.

With the Tamale launch, FirstBank Ghana joins other major banks expanding into northern markets, recognizing the region’s economic potential and the government’s emphasis on balanced national development. The move signals confidence in Northern Ghana’s growth prospects despite infrastructure and market challenges.